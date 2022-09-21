Teck Resources Ltd.’s coal production is set for a double whammy owing to equipment problems at a major operation in British Columbia and labour unrest at an export terminal.

The “structural failure” of a conveyor belt at its Elkview plant in British Columbia will interrupt production for up to two months, the Vancouver-based miner said in a release. The downtime at the plant will reduce its full year coal production by about 1.5 million tonnes.

Teck TECK-B-T also reduced its third-quarter sales forecast to roughly 5.7 million tonnes from 6 million tonnes, owing to both the outage at Elkview and recent labour issues at the Westshore coal terminal in Vancouver.

Unionized workers at Westshore served a work stoppage notice on Friday after failing to reach a new collective agreement with management. Westshore, which has operated since 1970, serves Teck and United States coal miners.

Vancouver-based Teck is in the process of slowly pivoting its production away from dependence on steel-making coal to copper. The company is building a major new copper mine in Chile called QB2 which it hopes to have it in production later this year. In 2026, Teck in conjunction with Canadian gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. is planning to have another smaller copper and zinc mine in production in Mexico.

The Globe and Mail reported last year that Teck was actively looking at either selling or spinning off its coal unit. While metallurgical coal prices have been robust over the past few years, concerns over the damaging environmental footprint of the commodity mean investors don’t ascribe nearly as much value to coal producers as they do to copper or nickel producers.

Teck has also said it is open to selling its stake in the Fort Hills heavy oil project in Alberta.