Teksavvy scraps wireless plans, says CRTC reversal on wholesale broadband rates a ‘tombstone’ for competition

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
TekSavvy Solutions Inc. says it is scrapping its plans to get into the wireless market and pulling out of next month’s auction for wireless airwaves after Canada’s telecom regulator reversed a 2019 decision lowering wholesale broadband rates.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) on Thursday announced it is reversing its August, 2019 decision, which slashed the rates that large phone and cable companies can charge smaller internet service providers for access to their broadband networks, because it found errors in that ruling. The errors were significant enough to cast doubt on the correctness of the decision, the regulator said.

Instead of implementing the 2019 rates, which were stayed due to legal and regulatory challenges by the big telecoms, the CRTC is finalizing the interim rates that have been in place since 2016, with some adjustments. Those adjustments include removing a 10-per-cent markup that the telephone companies – Bell Canada, SaskTel and Telus – were previously able to charge.

Andy Kaplan-Myrth, Teksavvy’s vice-president of regulatory and carrier affairs, called the decision “a tombstone on the grave of telecom competition in Canada” that will lead to higher prices for internet users.

“As competitors begin to exit the market, Canadian consumers will pay the price,” Mr. Kaplan-Myrth said in a statement.

Teksavvy had registered to take part in the June 15 auction of 3,500 megahertz spectrum – airwaves used to transmit wireless signals – and was planning to start offering mobile services. As a result of Thursday’s CRTC ruling, however, the company says it is scaling back its investment plans and has informed Industry, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the federal ministry that regulates spectrum, that it is dropping out of the auction.

The CRTC requires the large phone and cable companies to sell network access to independent internet service providers (ISPs), such as Teksavvy and Distributel Communications Ltd., at regulated rates. Those third-party operators then sell internet service to their own customers.

In August, 2019, the CRTC lowered the rates the larger telecoms are able to charge and ordered them to make retroactive payments – at the time totalling an estimated $325-million, according to court documents – to third-party operators to compensate for the higher rates they had been paying since 2016.

The large phone and cable companies said the new rates were so low that they would hamper their ability to invest in their networks. The telecoms pursued every avenue available to them in an effort to have the decision overturned, including appealing the ruling to the federal court, the federal cabinet and to the CRTC.

Cabinet declined to overturn the ruling but sided with the large telecoms by commenting last summer that the reduced rates could stifle investment in telecom networks. The Federal Court of Appeal, meanwhile, dismissed the case last September, saying that the issues presented by the phone and cable providers were of “dubious merit.”

Bell and a group of five cable operators – Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc., Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron Ltd., Cogeco Communications Inc. and Eastlink Inc. owner Bragg Communications Inc. – applied to the Supreme Court for leave to appeal that ruling, but the top court declined to hear the case.

