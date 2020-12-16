Telecom companies want Supreme Court to hear case on rates charged to small internet operators

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Telecom companies want Supreme Court to hear case on rates charged to small internet operators

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s large phone and cable companies want the Supreme Court to weigh in on the telecom regulator’s decision to lower the rates they can charge smaller internet providers for access to their networks.

The legal issues raised in the proposed appeal are of great public importance and extend beyond the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to other administrative bodies, a group of five cable companies argues in a document filed with the top court this week.

“If the Supreme Court does not resolve the important legal issues raised by the cable carriers, the future of the internet in Canada could well be adversely affected to the detriment of all Canadians – and particularly the most vulnerable among us who already suffer due to the digital divide,” the companies say in the memorandum filed on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s large telecoms are required to sell network access to independent internet service providers, or ISPs, such as Teksavvy Solutions Inc. and Distributel Communications Ltd. at regulated rates. Those third-party operators then sell internet service to their own customers. The system is meant to encourage competition in the internet market.

In August, 2019, the CRTC lowered the rates the larger telecoms are able to charge third-party operators. The phone and cable companies pursued every avenue available to them in an effort to have the decision overturned, including appealing to the federal court and to the CRTC, which is now in the midst of reviewing its decision. The companies also petitioned the federal cabinet, which declined to overturn the CRTC ruling but sided with the large telecoms by commenting that the reduced rates could stifle investment in telecom networks.

The Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the case in September, saying that the issues presented by the phone and cable providers were of “dubious merit” and that the companies failed to demonstrate that the CRTC erred or exceeded its powers when it reduced wholesale broadband rates.

Bell and the five cable operators – Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc., Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron Ltd., Cogeco Communications Inc. and Eastlink Inc. owner Bragg Communications Inc. – first applied to the Supreme Court last month for leave to appeal the ruling. They argue the CRTC, in its August, 2019 ruling, didn’t make proper reference to guidelines that the federal cabinet has set out for decisions that the regulator makes.

Teksavvy and the Competitive Network Operators of Canada, an industry group representing independent ISPs, countered in their own filings this month that the top court should decline to hear the case because it does not raise issues of administrative law, much less of national or public importance.

The cable companies counter that, according to Parliament, telecommunications plays “an essential role in the maintenance of Canada’s identity and sovereignty.”

Matt Stein, CNOC chairman and chief executive officer of Distributel, said the appeal is the carriers’ latest attempt to delay having to implement the new rates.

“They’ve not only taken every reasonable avenue, but now all the unreasonable avenues as well, to try to overturn this, or at a minimum to delay it from actually taking effect,” Mr. Stein said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies