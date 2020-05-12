Telecom complaints fall; disclosure raised as most frequent concern, report says

The number of complaints that Canadians lodged with the federal telecom and television ombudsman has fallen by 12 per cent after climbing steadily for three years in a row.

The Commissioner for Complaints for Telecommunications Services (CCTS) fielded 8,621 complaints during the period spanning from August 2019 until the end of January, according to a mid-year report published Tuesday. That’s down from 9,831 complaints during the same six-month period a year ago.

CCTS chair Howard Maker said the agency is pleased that customers are increasingly able to resolve their issues directly with their service providers.

“These pre-pandemic statistical results indicate that some service providers are paying attention to the issues brought to us by their customers and adjusting the way they do business,” Mr. Maker said in a statement. “This is a step in the right direction.”

The Ottawa-based agency – which receives funding from the industry but acts independently of it – aims to resolve customer complaints about wireless, internet, home-telephone and TV services.

The decrease in complaint volumes for the six-month period is attributed largely to Cogeco Communications Inc., which saw a 75 per cent year-over-year drop in complaints, and BCE Inc’s Bell, which recorded a 26 per cent decline.

Wireless service was mentioned in 44 per cent of the complaints fielded by the CCTS, making it the most frequently cited service, followed by internet service, which appeared in roughly 27 per cent of the complaints.

The most frequently mentioned issues were around disclosure – usually a mismatch between what the customer was expecting and what he or she received – followed by disputes about billing.

The last time that the number of complaints fielded by the industry ombudsman declined year-over-year was during the six-month period spanning from Aug. 1, 2016 to Jan. 31, 2017. Since then complaints have been on the rise, hitting an all-time high of 19,300 for the 12-month period ended July 31, 2019.

