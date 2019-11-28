Canadians file record number of complaints on telecom, TV providers over 12-month span

The number of complaints that Canadians lodged with the federal telecom and television ombudsman climbed 35 per cent to an all-time high, with issues around wireless service drawing the bulk of the gripes.
The federal Commissioner for Complaints for Telecommunications Services (CCTS) said that, for the 12-month period ended July 31, customers submitted nearly 19,300 complaints about their telecom and TV providers. That’s the highest number of complaints that the organization has seen in its 12-year history.
The Ottawa-based agency aims to resolve customer complaints about wireless, internet, home-telephone and TV services. Although the CCTS receives funding from the industry, it acts independently of it. The latest annual report, published Thursday, is the first that includes a full year of data on TV complaints, as they were not part of the organization’s mandate until September, 2017.
The rise in complaints comes amid broader industry expansion, as the number of customers and service providers grows. The CCTS, for example, added 29 new service providers in its most recent fiscal year.
CCTS commissioner Howard Maker said that greater consumer awareness about the organization and its complaint-resolution process may also be partly responsible.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission did some consumer research, Mr. Maker said, “and the evidence is that awareness of CCTS is growing significantly. To me, that’s probably the number one driver of the increase in complaints.”
The service that drew the most complaints was wireless, with 19,467 issues raised – up 53 per cent from the previous year. Internet service followed at 12,000 issues, an increase of 34 per cent.
“Part of it is that it’s a more complicated business,” Mr. Maker said of wireless service. “The options, the plans, the add-ons, the extras – it’s much more detailed and much more complicated than the other services."
Service providers compete aggressively for wireless customers, he added, and the aggressive marketing campaigns can sometimes lead to dissatisfied customers.
Billing problems were the top issue cited across all services, followed by issues related to the disclosure of important information about the service.
Of the big three telecom companies, Telus Corp. saw the greatest increase in the number of complaints, which rose by more than 70 per cent to 1,610. In total, Telus accounted for 8.3 per cent of all the complaints accepted by the CCTS.
Tony Geheran, Telus’s executive vice-president and chief customer officer, said some of the increase was owing to ambiguous language in the contract terms for customers on a specific type of plan. Mr. Geheran said Telus has resolved those complaints and made the contract terms more transparent and easy-to-understand.
“We think that particular spike will not reappear, as a result of those changes," Mr. Geheran said.
He added that the recent shift to unlimited wireless plans – where, instead of receiving data overage fees, customers have the speed of their service limited when they hit their data limits – is expected to reduce the number of wireless complaints going forward.
BCE Inc.-owned Bell Canada saw its complaints increase by 24.2 per cent, while the number of gripes by Rogers customers rose by 26.5 per cent.
