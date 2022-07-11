Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne, seen here on June 16, 2022, is expected during Monday's meeting to bring up a U.S. Federal Communications Commission an order aimed at improving co-ordination between wireless carriers during emergencies, sources say.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The chief executives of Canada’s major telecoms are scheduled to take part in a group conference call with the federal Industry Minister on Monday afternoon to discuss potential new measures aimed at enhancing network reliability after a widespread outage shut down Rogers Communications Inc.’s wireless and internet services on Friday.

Telecom executives expect that the minister will discuss a “mutual assistance” framework under which wireless carriers would be required to support one another during emergencies and natural disasters, according to three sources familiar with the coming meeting, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Globe is not identifying the individuals because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Rogers, BCE Inc., Telus Corp., Shaw Communications Inc., Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron Ltd., SaskTel and Bragg Communications Inc.’s Eastlink have all been invited to participate in the call, the sources said.

Recently, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission implemented an order aimed at improving co-ordination between wireless carriers during emergencies. Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, is expected to bring up the FCC order with the Canadian wireless carriers, according to the sources.

However, the sources said that such a framework would not have prevented or resolved the massive network outage that left Rogers customers across the country without internet, wireless and home phone service, because the service disruption was the result of a malfunction in Rogers’ core network. Canadian wireless carriers already co-operate with one another during emergencies, the sources added.

Friday’s outage, which took down the Interac debit system and affected 911 service and hospitals, highlighted Rogers’s prevalence in Canada just as the Toronto-based telecom is attempting to convince federal regulators that its proposed $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications won’t harm consumers by reducing competition in the sector. Mr. Champagne’s ministry is one of the regulatory bodies that has yet to sign off on the merger.

Canada’s Commissioner of Competition is attempting to block the merger, arguing that it will result in higher prices and poorer service, particularly for wireless customers.

Rogers president and chief executive Tony Staffieri said on Saturday that the service disruption followed a maintenance update to the company’s core network, which resulted in a network system failure and caused some of the telecom’s routers to malfunction.

Mr. Staffieri said the telecom will complete a root-cause analysis to determine what exactly went wrong and make changes to the telecom’s network to prevent a recurrence.

