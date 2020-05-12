 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Telecom ombudsman fields fewer complaints in most recent six-month period

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The number of complaints that Canadians lodged with the federal telecom and television ombudsman has fallen by 12 per cent after climbing steadily for three years in a row.

The Commissioner for Complaints for Telecommunications Services (CCTS) fielded 8,621 complaints during the six-month period spanning from August 2019 until the end of January, according to a mid-year report published Tuesday. That’s down from 9,831 complaints during the same six-month period a year ago.

CCTS chair Howard Maker said the agency is pleased that customers are increasingly able to resolve their issues directly with their service providers.

Story continues below advertisement

“These pre-pandemic statistical results indicate that some service providers are paying attention to the issues brought to us by their customers and adjusting the way they do business,” Mr. Maker said in a statement. “This is a step in the right direction.”

The Ottawa-based agency – which receives funding from the industry but acts independently of it – aims to resolve customer complaints about wireless, internet, home-telephone and TV services.

The decrease in complaint volumes for the six-month period is attributed largely to Cogeco Communications Inc., which saw a 75 per cent year-over-year drop in complaints, and BCE Inc.’s Bell, which recorded a 26 per cent decline.

Wireless service was mentioned in 44 per cent of the complaints fielded by the CCTS, making it the most frequently cited service, followed by internet service, which appeared in roughly 27 per cent of the complaints.

The most frequently mentioned issues were around disclosure – usually a mismatch between what the customer was expecting and what he or she received – followed by disputes about billing.

The last time that the number of complaints fielded by the industry ombudsman declined year-over-year was during the six-month period spanning from Aug. 1, 2016 to Jan. 31, 2017. Since then complaints have been on the rise, hitting an all-time high of 19,300 for the 12-month period ended July 31, 2019.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies