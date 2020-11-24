Telesat Canada going public on Nasdaq to raise funds for satellite project

Ottawa-based Telesat Canada is going public on the Nasdaq stock exchange, looking to raise funds for a multibillion-dollar project that will beam high-speed internet to remote areas from a constellation of 300 low-Earth orbit satellites.
Telesat, which is owned by the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments, a Crown corporation) and Loral Space & Communications Inc., is also considering listing on a Canadian stock exchange, the company said in a news release Tuesday.
The Nasdaq initial public offering, which is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2021, will see Telesat and Loral become subsidiaries of Telesat Corporation, a new, publicly traded company. Telesat’s voting and governance provisions will ensure that the company remains Canadian-controlled, according to a statement. Shareholders of Loral, which currently trades on the Nasdaq, will receive shares in the new entity.
Loral has also declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share, for an aggregate dividend of $46.4-million, payable Dec. 17.
The Globe and Mail first reported in August that the transaction would be announced once PSP Investments and Loral had come to an agreement about how Telesat would be governed following an IPO.
Telesat faces tough competition in the race to deliver high-speed broadband to hard-to-reach areas from space. Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) has launched more than 800 satellites into orbit and got the green light from Ottawa this month to start beaming broadband to Canadian customers.
Tech giant Amazon.com has its own 3,236-satellite constellation, called Project Kuiper, in the works, and British-based OneWeb recently emerged from bankruptcy proceedings with US$1-billion in fresh capital to resume its project.
Telesat’s planned constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites is much smaller than those of its rivals, but it drew top marks for efficiency in a 2018 study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The company has received $85-million in research and development funding from Ottawa and has secured an additional $600-million from the federal government to support the delivery of broadband over the next decade.
“Following the closing of the transaction, Telesat will have access to the public equity markets, providing increased flexibility and optionality to support our promising investment opportunities, including Telesat LEO,” president and CEO Dan Goldberg said in a statement.
“We look forward to engaging with our expanded shareholder base as we implement our growth plans with a focus on generating strong equity returns.”
Telesat’s former owner, BCE Inc., filed paperwork to take the satellite operator public in 2006 but opted instead to sell the company to Loral and PSP Investments for $3.25-billion.
Telesat already provides connectivity to clients such as cruise ships, airlines, governments and telecom providers via its fleet of geostationary satellites roughly 36,000 kilometres above Earth.
Geostationary satellites follow an orbit that parallels the planet’s rotation, keeping them in a fixed position relative to the Earth. LEO satellites orbit the globe several times a day from about 1,000 kilometres above, allowing for faster internet connections by reducing the amount of lag time, referred to in the industry as latency.
Unlike SpaceX, which plans to beam broadband directly to consumers, Telesat is focused on the enterprise market. That includes providing what is referred to as “backhaul” connectivity to telecom providers, who will then distribute broadband to individual homes.
