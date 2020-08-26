Telesat Canada preparing to go public next year

Ottawa-based Telesat Canada is preparing to go public next year to raise cash for its constellation of nearly 300 low-Earth orbit satellites, a multi-billion-dollar project to beam high-speed internet to remote areas from space.
The satellite company is expected to announce its plans for the initial public offering in the fall, according to sources. The Globe is not identifying the sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The announcement will come once negotiations between Telesat’s two shareholders – the Canadian pension fund Public Sector Pension Investments (PSP) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. – are concluded, according to one of the sources.
Spokespeople for Telesat, PSP, Loral and MHR Fund Management LLC, Loral’s top shareholder, declined to comment.
The anticipated IPO comes as some big competitors are accelerating their push in the low-Earth orbit, or LEO, industry. Tesla founder Elon Musks’s SpaceX has already launched 655 satellites into orbit for its Starlink constellation. SpaceX has said that the project will cost at least US$10-billion and is aiming to start offering service to Canada and the northern U.S. by the end of the year.
Amazon, meanwhile, got the green light last month from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to launch its US$10-billion constellation of 3,236 satellites, dubbed Project Kuiper. London-based satellite firm OneWeb filed for bankruptcy in late March but has since secured US$1-billion in new funding from the U.K. government and Indian mobile network operator Bharti Global.
Telesat has not yet spelled out how much it will spend to construct and launch its constellation, saying only that the project will cost billions. The company has previously said it plans to use a combination of equity and debt, such as from export credit agencies looking to bolster their domestic export industries, to fund the endeavour.
Loral, which trades publicly on the Nasdaq stock exchange, announced in April that it is in “advanced discussions” with PSP about combining Loral and Telesat into one public company. Telesat would go public in the process, likely via a dual listing on Canadian and U.S. stock exchanges, according to a source familiar with the matter.
However, in an Aug. 7 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Loral said it has not yet reached an agreement on governance matters following Telesat’s IPO. “If a Telesat IPO is expected to proceed under unfavorable terms or at an unfavorable price, we may withdraw our demand for a Telesat IPO,” the filing states.
Although Loral owns 62.7 per cent of Telesat, it controls just one third of the company’s voting shares. PSP holds the majority of the voting power over the satellite company.
Telesat has secured $85-million in funding from the federal government, as well as an additional $600-million to support to delivery of broadband over the next decade.
The company already provides connectivity to clients such as airlines, cruise ships, governments and telecom providers via a fleet of geostationary satellites situated roughly 36,000 kilometres above the earth. Geostationary satellites follow an orbit that is parallel to the planet’s rotation, keeping them in a fixed position relative to the earth.
LEO satellites, in contrast, orbit the globe several times a day from about 1,000 kilometres above. Their closer proximity to the planet allows for faster internet connections by reducing the amount of lag time, referred to in the industry as latency, as signals are beamed between earth and space.
Telesat has yet to announce a manufacturer for its LEO constellation but its chief executive Dan Goldberg said on July 30, during a conference call to discuss the company’s second-quarter results, that an announcement is expected in the coming months.
Telesat reported $208 million in revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, down 10 per cent or $23 million from a year ago. Its second-quarter profit was $166 million, up from $135 million during the same period last year.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.