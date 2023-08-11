Satellite operator Telesat TSAT-T said on Friday that space technology company MDA Ltd MDA-T would build 198 advanced satellites for the company’s Lightspeed low earth orbit (LEO) program for C$2.1 billion ($1.56 billion).

Telesat said it had earmarked $3.5 billion as capital expenditure for the Lightspeed project and that the MDA deal had helped it save $2 billion.

The launches are scheduled to commence in mid-2026, with polar and global services scheduled to begin in late 2027.

By using MDA’s beam-forming array antennas and integrated regenerative processor, the re-designed Telesat Lightspeed network will achieve increased network efficiency and enhanced flexibility to focus and deliver capacity to users, the company said in a statement.

The technology would also allow each satellite to be slightly smaller than the ones Telesat was previously considering.

Telesat’s Lightspeed network is designed to serve the connectivity requirements of enterprise and government users, with highly secure, resilient, low-latency broadband connectivity anywhere in the world.

The company launched its first LEO 3 demonstration satellite aboard Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket in July.