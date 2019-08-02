Telus attracted more new wireless customers than expected in second quarter, reporting profit gain

Telus Corp. attracted more new wireless customers than expected in the second quarter and reported financial results largely in line with analyst forecasts.

The Vancouver-based telecom said Friday it added 82,000 new mobile subscribers in the three months ended June 30, beating consensus estimates in the range of 55,000.

Telus changed the way it reports wireless subscribers last quarter, combining prepaid and contract customers and creating a new category for connected devices. The changes have made it difficult to compare the company’s results directly to its peers or to its performance from previous years.

However, analysts on Friday characterized the company’s wireless performance in the quarter as strong.

“Wireless subscriber activity was a positive surprise, with phone gross adds outperforming our expectations,” said Citigroup’s Adam Ilkowitz. “While comparability remains an issue due to a different subscriber reporting methodology, it would appear that promotional activity during the quarter helped Telus take market share.”

Over the past two months, Canada’s national carriers have introduced new pricing for wireless plans, eliminating fees for going over monthly data limits and instead slowing browsing speeds down once customers hit their cap. Analysts expect the new plans to slow wireless revenue growth, but Telus, like its rivals BCE Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc., reaffirmed its financial guidance for the rest of the year on Friday.

On the residential side, Telus added 25,000 internet customers and 16,000 television subscribers, in line or slightly ahead of analyst expectations.

Telus said overall profit was up 31 per cent to $520-million, owing in part to a $121-million benefit in the company’s favour related to a reduction in Alberta’s provincial corporate tax rate.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $469-million, or 69 cents per share, missing analyst forecasts by 3 cents. Telus attributed the flat performance on adjusted profit in part to non-cash foreign-exchange losses as the Canadian dollar lost ground relative to the U.S. dollar.

Revenue increased by 4.2 per cent to $3.6-billion, in line with consensus estimates. EBITDA of $1.4-billion was up 9.8 per cent and also in line with forecasts (EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

​Higher service revenues from both wireless and residential products helped boost revenues, the company said. On EBITDA, it said the increase stemmed in part from cost cutting and lower expenses related to wireless handsets as it provided fewer subsidies on smartphones to entice customers to move from prepaid to contract service. It also benefited from accounting changes that create a favourable year-over-year comparison.

