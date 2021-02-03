Telus International boosts IPO size, prices shares at US$25 ahead of Toronto, New York market debut

Telus International, an offshoot of Telus Corp. , has boosted the size of its initial public offering and priced its stock at the top of its planned IPO range, at US$25 a share, as it prepares to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.
Shares of Telus International, which provides outsourced customer service for brands such as Fitbit, Uber and online gamer Zynga, are expected to start trading Wednesday morning.
The company kicked off a roadshow last week to market its IPO. Telus International said at the time that it was expecting to price its IPO at between US$23 and US$25 a share and to offer 33.33 million subordinate voting shares, including 21.93 million from its treasury and 11.40 million from its owners, Telus and Baring Private Equity Asia.
However, owing to strong interest from institutional shareholders on both sides of the border, the company has boosted the offering to 37 million shares, priced at US$25.
When the company first started marketing the offering, there was an expectation that U.S. shareholders, who are more familiar with the segment of the technology industry that Telus International operates in, would buy the bulk of the offering. However, the IPO drew stronger than expected demand from Canadian institutions, the company’s chief executive Jeff Puritt said in an interview Wednesday.
Telus International expects to raise $627-million, or US$490-million, which it will use to pay down debt.
Telus will maintain control over its subsidiary through ownership of multiple-voting shares that each cast 10 votes, while public investors will own subordinated voting shares that have one vote each.
The IPO is expected to be the first of several spinouts by Vancouver-based Telus. Analysts predict that the telecom could take its Telus Health division – which provides electronic medical records, virtual care and other digital health-care services – public next. Its Telus Agriculture division, which is in the agricultural technology industry, could follow a similar growth trajectory, expanding organically and through acquisitions before going public.
