 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Telus CEO is the king of telecom executive pay by a wide margin

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Telus CEO Darren Entwistle announces $16-billion in investments during a press conference in Edmonton on Sept. 24, 2019.

AMBER BRACKEN/The Canadian Press

A big raise for Telus Corp.’s Darren Entwistle made him the top-paid Canadian telecom CEO in 2020 by a wide margin.

Mr. Entwistle, the longest-serving chief executive officer among Canada’s three biggest telecoms, saw his total compensation jump to $16.04-milion, a 24-per-cent increase from 2019′s pay of $12.92-million, according to the company’s proxy circular filed on Thursday.

At Rogers Communications Inc. , CEO Joe Natale made $11.22-million, compared with $11.70-million in 2019. BCE Inc.’s new CEO, Mirko Bibic, had total compensation of $9.48-million, nearly double what he made the prior year as chief operating officer, but less than the $12.64-million that his predecessor George Cope made in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

At Rogers and BCE, annual bonuses fell after the COVID-19 pandemic caused both companies to miss financial targets. Telus tells its shareholders in its proxy circular that it “significantly outperformed our national peers (Bell and Rogers) across several financial and operational metrics.”

BCE and Rogers each reported single-digit revenue declines in 2020, while Telus recorded a revenue gain of 5.5 per cent. The measures of EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, used by Rogers and BCE fell in 2020, while Telus eked out a small increase.

Mr. Entwistle’s annual bonus increased to $855,980, from $727,765. The big driver of his pay increase was a boost in option and share awards, climbing to $12.86-million in 2020 from $9.98-million in 2019. The board increased the award “given the corporate performance in 2020 and Darren’s exceptional leadership,” according to the circular.

Telus also cites Mr. Entwistle’s “leadership in establishing the strategy that culminated in Telus International’s successful February, 2021 IPO” as part of the reason for the pay boost.

Telus says it revised its performance goals after the first quarter of the year to reflect the COVID-19 pandemic. Its “COVID-revised scorecard,” in place for the final three quarters of the year, shifted emphasis from financial goals and placed more emphasis on “culture and brand” and “customers first.” It also removed financial metrics for mobile network revenue and strategic growth, focusing solely on an increased goal for cash flow. (Telus ultimately missed the increased cash-flow goal.)

After the tweaking, Telus said it closed the year with a final bonus multiplier of 1.05, meaning the corporate-performance portion of bonuses were paid at 5 per cent above the target.

Mr. Entwistle, who became president and CEO of Telus in 2000, donated a quarter of his salary last year to pandemic-related causes, resulting in an effective salary of $1,031,250, versus $1.375-million the prior year.

Story continues below advertisement

Telus said that from 1999 to 2021, it had a total shareholder return of 600 per cent, well ahead of the 273-per-cent return for the S&P/TSX Composite Index and the MSCI World Communication Services Index return of 56 per cent.

Rogers disclosed in its recently filed proxy circular that Mr. Natale received a bonus of $941,551 in 2020, down from $1.5-million the previous year.

Mr. Natale and other top executives at Rogers also took a 20-per-cent salary cut for the 10 weeks from May to July of last year to pay into a wellness fund that provides services such as mental-health counselling to employees. Four other Rogers executives took home smaller bonuses, as well.

Bonuses fell as a result of financial performance, the company said. Rogers’s board arrives at a “company multiplier” as part of the annual bonus formula, but does not disclose the actual financial, customer-service and employee-engagement goals or results that go into the final calculation.

Rogers acknowledged that its financial performance “fell short of the targets set at the beginning of the year due to the immense challenges faced against the backdrop of COVID-19,” but said the board arrived at a 70-per-cent performance score, which effectively cut bonuses 30 per cent from their target. It “was appropriate given our performance during the year, and relative to other [companies],” the board said in a letter to shareholders.

BCE executives also took home smaller bonuses, aside from its new CEO Mirko Bibic, who took the reins at the start of 2020. Mr. Bibic’s total compensation of $9.48-million included a $1.61-million bonus, up from $1.18-million in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

At BCE, financial goals make up a little more than half of the “corporate performance index” that drives bonus payouts. And since BCE missed all of its goals, it recorded zeros for the financial portion. The remainder of the index is based on strategic goals and individual performance, and BCE said executives got full bonuses for strategy and more than double their targets for individual performance.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies