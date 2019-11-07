 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Telus customer turnover increases as wireless competition heats up

Alexandra Posadzki
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Telus Corp. saw a slight increase in turnover among its mobile phone customers during the third quarter, as competition heated up in Canada’s wireless market.

Following the lead of its rival Rogers Communications Inc., Vancouver-based Telus introduced new wireless plans this summer that don’t charge customers additional fees for going over monthly data limits. Instead, the new wireless plans throttle download speeds after customers exceed their data limits.

Telus reported that it added 193,000 new wireless customers during the quarter, including 82,000 connected devices and 111,000 mobile phone customers. That’s 10,000 lower than the number of new mobile phone customers the company added in the third quarter of last year, as higher gross additions were offset by higher mobile phone churn.

Story continues below advertisement

Telus said its mobile phone churn rate – which represents the rate of customer turnover on a monthly basis – increased by 6 basis points to 1.09 per cent, due to heightened competition during the seasonal promotional period.

Doug French, the company’s chief financial officer, said Telus’s churn rate is still industry-leading and said the company chose to not match uneconomical offers some of its competitors were offering.

Telus changed the way it reports wireless subscribers earlier this year, combining prepaid and contract customers and creating a new category for connected devices. The changes have made it challenging to compare Telus’s results to those of its peers.

On the residential side, the company added 32,000 internet customers and 19,000 television subscribers.

Telus also increased its quarterly dividend to 58.25 cents per share, up from 56.25 cents per share, even as its third-quarter profit slipped.

The company reported net income of $440 million for the three-month period ending Sept. 30, down 1.6 per cent from $447 million a year ago.

After excluding income related to the sale of the Telus Garden towers in the third quarter of 2018, restructuring and other costs, adjusted net income was up 2.9 per cent to $458 million. The adjusted earnings amounted to 76 cents per share, beating analyst forecasts by one cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The company reported $3.70 billion in revenue, down 2 per cent from a year ago when it had $171 million in one-time equity income related to the Telus Garden sale.

EBITDA – which stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – was up 6.3 per cent from a year ago to $1.43 billion.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter