Telus customer turnover increases as wireless competition heats up

Telus Corp. saw a slight increase in turnover among its mobile phone customers during the third quarter, as competition heated up in Canada’s wireless market.
Following the lead of its rival Rogers Communications Inc., Vancouver-based Telus introduced new wireless plans this summer that don’t charge customers additional fees for going over monthly data limits. Instead, the new wireless plans throttle download speeds after customers exceed their data limits.
Telus reported that it added 193,000 new wireless customers during the quarter, including 82,000 connected devices and 111,000 mobile phone customers. That’s 10,000 lower than the number of new mobile phone customers the company added in the third quarter of last year, as higher gross additions were offset by higher mobile phone churn.
Telus said its mobile phone churn rate – which represents the rate of customer turnover on a monthly basis – increased by 6 basis points to 1.09 per cent, due to heightened competition during the seasonal promotional period.
Doug French, the company’s chief financial officer, said Telus’s churn rate is still industry-leading and said the company chose to not match uneconomical offers some of its competitors were offering.
Telus changed the way it reports wireless subscribers earlier this year, combining prepaid and contract customers and creating a new category for connected devices. The changes have made it challenging to compare Telus’s results to those of its peers.
On the residential side, the company added 32,000 internet customers and 19,000 television subscribers.
Telus also increased its quarterly dividend to 58.25 cents per share, up from 56.25 cents per share, even as its third-quarter profit slipped.
The company reported net income of $440 million for the three-month period ending Sept. 30, down 1.6 per cent from $447 million a year ago.
After excluding income related to the sale of the Telus Garden towers in the third quarter of 2018, restructuring and other costs, adjusted net income was up 2.9 per cent to $458 million. The adjusted earnings amounted to 76 cents per share, beating analyst forecasts by one cent.
The company reported $3.70 billion in revenue, down 2 per cent from a year ago when it had $171 million in one-time equity income related to the Telus Garden sale.
EBITDA – which stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – was up 6.3 per cent from a year ago to $1.43 billion.
