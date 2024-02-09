Telus Corp. T-T reported higher fourth-quarter profit and revenue as it added new wireless customers.

The Vancouver-based telecom had $310-million of profit in the three-month perioded ended Dec. 31, up 17 per cent from a year earlier when it had $265-million of profit.

Its quarterly revenue came to $5.2-billion, up 2.8 per cent year-over-year from $5.06-billion.

The profit amounted to 20 cents per share, up from 17 cents per share.

After adjusting for items such as restructuring costs and unrealized appreciation from its virtual power purchase agreements with renewable energy projects, the telecom giant had $341-million per share of profit, or 24 cents per share.

Analysts were expecting 23 cents per share of earnings and $5.24-billion of revenue, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

Telus added 126,000 net new mobile phone customers during the quarter.