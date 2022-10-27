Telus International Inc. is acquiring WillowTree, a U.S.-based mobile application and technology company, for US$1.2-billion as part of the growth of its customer service business.

Telus International is paying US$1-billion for WillowTree, US$125-million of which will be paid in shares. The remainder will be paid in cash, but some management team members have agreed to reinvest a total of US$160-million back into shares and can be cashed out if the company meets certain performance targets.

Majority stakeholder Insignia Capital Group will sell its stake in WillowTree after initially investing in the company in 2018.

WillowTree, founded in Charlottesville, Va., in 2008, brands itself as a full-service digital product consultancy, offering software, design and marketing tools to companies expanding their digital presence online.

The company of more than 1,000 has branch offices in Canada, Brazil, Portugal, Spain, Poland and Romania. In 2021, the company’s revenue was approximately US$140-million, according to the company.

In a news release, Telus chief executive officer Darren Entwistle said the acquisition will help the company expand its digital offerings as well as improve its existing digital technologies, particularly within its health, agriculture and consumer goods businesses.

“WillowTree will augment our go-to-market transformation capabilities in respect of digital, cloud and software-based services that will be highly sought-after as we progress toward a period of economic recovery in the months to come,” Mr. Entwistle said.

The deal is anticipated to close in January, 2023, and is subject to regulatory approvals.