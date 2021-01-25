 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Telus International prices IPO at US$23 to US$25 a share

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Telus International, the business and IT services division of Telus Corp., has kicked off a roadshow to market its initial public offering and is expecting to price its stock at between US$23 and US$25 per share.

Telus International will be offering 33.33 million subordinate voting shares – including 21.93 million from its treasury and 11.40 million from its owners, Telus and Baring Private Equity Asia – when it goes public on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. It will trade under the ticker TIXT.

Telus International expects to raise roughly US$493.9-million if it prices the IPO at US$24 per share, according to its most recently filed prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Story continues below advertisement

Telus International runs the digital customer experience for brands such as Fitbit, Uber and online gamer Zynga. It started out 15 years ago as a call centre operator for Telus and a handful of U.S. technology and telecom firms and grew organically and through acquisitions.

In 2016, Telus Corp. sold a 35-per-cent stake in the unit to Baring Private Equity Asia; analysts say the move gave Telus International a credibility boost ahead of the IPO.

In 2019, the Hong Kong-based private equity firm partnered with Telus International on a $1.3-billion acquisition of Competence Call Center, a Berlin-based content moderator.

That deal was followed by a $1.2-billion acquisition of Lionbridge AI, a data-annotation company, in late 2020. The U.S. Department of Defense is reviewing the Lionbridge deal, according to a recently filed prospectus.

After the IPO, Telus is expected to hold roughly 66.6 per cent of the combined voting power over Telus International, while Baring Private Equity Asia is expected to hold roughly 31.5 per cent.

Those figures change to 68 per cent and 29.9 per cent, respectively, if the underwriters exercise in full their 30-day option to purchase up to 5 million additional subordinate voting shares at the IPO price, minus underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. have been chosen as lead underwriters for the IPO. Barclays, BofA Securities and CIBC Capital Markets will also act as underwriters.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies