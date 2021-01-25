Telus International prices IPO at US$23 to US$25 a share

Telus International, the business and IT services division of Telus Corp., has kicked off a roadshow to market its initial public offering and is expecting to price its stock at between US$23 and US$25 per share.
Telus International will be offering 33.33 million subordinate voting shares – including 21.93 million from its treasury and 11.40 million from its owners, Telus and Baring Private Equity Asia – when it goes public on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. It will trade under the ticker TIXT.
Telus International expects to raise roughly US$493.9-million if it prices the IPO at US$24 per share, according to its most recently filed prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Telus International runs the digital customer experience for brands such as Fitbit, Uber and online gamer Zynga. It started out 15 years ago as a call centre operator for Telus and a handful of U.S. technology and telecom firms and grew organically and through acquisitions.
In 2016, Telus Corp. sold a 35-per-cent stake in the unit to Baring Private Equity Asia; analysts say the move gave Telus International a credibility boost ahead of the IPO.
In 2019, the Hong Kong-based private equity firm partnered with Telus International on a $1.3-billion acquisition of Competence Call Center, a Berlin-based content moderator.
That deal was followed by a $1.2-billion acquisition of Lionbridge AI, a data-annotation company, in late 2020. The U.S. Department of Defense is reviewing the Lionbridge deal, according to a recently filed prospectus.
After the IPO, Telus is expected to hold roughly 66.6 per cent of the combined voting power over Telus International, while Baring Private Equity Asia is expected to hold roughly 31.5 per cent.
Those figures change to 68 per cent and 29.9 per cent, respectively, if the underwriters exercise in full their 30-day option to purchase up to 5 million additional subordinate voting shares at the IPO price, minus underwriting discounts and commissions.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. have been chosen as lead underwriters for the IPO. Barclays, BofA Securities and CIBC Capital Markets will also act as underwriters.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.