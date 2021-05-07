Telus International revenue climbs 57% in first quarter as public company

Contributions from its recent acquisitions boosted Telus International Inc.’s revenue by 57 per cent to $505-million during its first quarter as a public company.
The offshoot of Telus Corp., which began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange in February, had $3-million of profit for the three month period ended March 31, down from $11-million a year ago. The earnings amounted to 1 cent per diluted share, compared to 5 cents per diluted share during the same period last year.
The company – which provides outsourced online customer service for brands such as Fitbit Inc., Uber Technologies Inc. and online gamer Zynga Inc. – attributed the decline to the impact of share-based compensation, acquisition and integration charges and amortization.
After adjusting for those items, its profit was up 293 per cent from a year ago to $59-million. Telus International had 23 cents of adjusted diluted earnings per share, up from 7 cents during the same period last year.
Telus launched the business 15 years ago as a call centre operator for itself and a handful of U.S. telecom and technology firms. Since then, the business has expanded into services such as moderating content online, developing and supporting mobile apps and building virtual assistants such as chatbots.
In late 2020, Telus International got into the data annotation business through a $1.2-billion acquisition of Lionbridge AI. The company, which is based in Waltham, Mass., labels data such as pictures, text, video and audio so that they can be used to develop artificial-intelligence algorithms.
Telus International serves companies in five key industries: technology and gaming, communications and media, e-commerce and fintech, travel and hospitality, and health care.
Telus International president and CEO Jeff Puritt said the company demonstrated resilience amid a challenging business environment.
“We expanded relationships with our existing clients, won new clients, and created incremental opportunities from exciting adjacencies such as progressing the integration of our newly acquired data annotation capabilities,” Mr. Puritt said in a statement.
