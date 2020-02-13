 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Telus posts revenue gain despite increased wireless competition, announces stock split

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
A woman uses a mobile device while walking past a Telus store in Ottawa on Feb. 19, 2014.

Chris Wattie/Reuters

Telus Corp. saw its operating revenue climb 2.5 per cent to $3.86-billion in the fourth quarter, even as the average revenue per mobile phone customer declined.

The fourth-quarter revenue compares with $3.76-billion during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the average revenue per user, or ARPU, for Telus’s mobile phone customers declined by 1.7 per cent to $59.29, partly due to a decrease in overage charges.

“The mobile phone ARPU decline accelerated in the quarter, but this was expected given the move to unlimited,” Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi wrote in a note to clients.

Last summer, Telus joined its competitors Rogers Communications Inc. and BCE Inc. in rolling out large data plans that slow down customers’ speeds when they hit their data limits instead of charging them hefty overage charges. Overage fees have typically comprised 5 per cent of the carriers’ wireless revenues.

Doug French, Telus’s chief financial officer, said monthly fees are growing as customers move from cheaper plans to the pricier unlimited plans. However, “the overage is still declining at a greater rate,” said Mr. French.

Telus’s earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter increased by 10.8 per cent to to $1.37-billion, while net income was up 3 per cent from a year ago to $379-million.

The company said Thursday it is targeting revenue growth of up to 8 per cent and EBITDA growth of up to 7 per cent for 2020, and free cash flow up to $1.7-billion.

Telus also announced it will be performing a two-for-one share split, effective March 17. That marks its second share split since 2013.

“Notably, it will enhance our trading liquidity, doubling our shares outstanding to approximately 1.2 billion, and improve the affordability of our shares for smaller retail investors,” Telus president and CEO Darren Entwistle said in a statement.

Shares of Telus were down 2.4 per cent, or $1.35, to $54 in Thursday morning trading.

