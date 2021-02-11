Telus profit falls despite revenue gain

Telus Corp.’s fourth-quarter profit fell 28.5 per cent from a year ago to $271-million, even as its revenue grew.
The company attributed the lower profit to higher depreciation and amortization related to acquisitions, declines in legacy voice and data services, higher restructuring costs and multiple impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vancouver-based telecom had $4.06-billion in revenue during the three-month period ended Dec. 31, up 5.2 per cent from a year ago when it had $3.86-billion in revenue.
The earnings amounted to 20 cents per share, down from 30 per cents per share during the same quarter last year.
After adjusting for one-time items such as restructuring and other costs, as well as Income tax-related adjustments, Telus had 22 cents per share in fourth-quarter earnings, down from 32 cents per share a year ago.
Analysts had been expecting $4.03-billion in revenue and 25 cents of adjusted earnings per share, according to the consensus estimates from S&P Capital IQ.
Telus added 87,000 net new mobile phone customers during the quarter.
