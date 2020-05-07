Telus profit falls nearly 20%; pulls guidance on pandemic uncertainty

Telus Corp. saw its first-quarter net income decline by nearly 20 per cent to $353-million, from $437-million, and is withdrawing its financial guidance for the year due to uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telus attributed the decrease in net income to higher depreciation and amortization relating to its acquisitions of Competence Call Center and ADT Canada as well as its network investments.

The earnings amounted to 28 cents per share, compared to 36 cents per share during the same quarter last year.

Its revenue for the three-month period ended March 31 totaled $3.69-billion, up 5.4 per cent from a year ago when it reported $3.51-billion in revenue.

Telus added 70,000 net new wireless subscribers during the quarter.

