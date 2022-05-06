Telus Corp. T-T boosted its first quarter profit as it added wireless customers and increased its revenue.

The Vancouver-based telecom had $4.26-billion in revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, up 5.8 per cent from a year ago when it had $4.02-billion in revenue.

Its profit came to $404-million for the quarter, up 21.3 per cent from $333-million in profits during the same quarter last year.

The telecom’s earnings amounted to 28 cents per share, up from 25 cents per share a year ago.

Telus added 46,000 net new wireless customers during the quarter, a significant increase from a year ago when it added 31,000 net new wireless subscribers.

The company also announced that Victor Dodig, president and CEO of CIBC, would be standing for election to its board at the telecom’s annual meeting on Friday.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.