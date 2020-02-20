 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Telus raises $1.3-billion in bought deal in move to bring down debt

Mark RendellCapital Markets Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Telus Corp. raised $1.3-billion in a bought deal announced Wednesday evening, in a move to bring down its debt level following two large transactions and to bolster its balance sheet ahead of the build-out of its fifth-generation wireless network.

The Vancouver-based telecom company spent big in the back half of 2019, acquiring home-security company ADT Security Services Canada Inc. for approximately $700-million, and German call-centre operator Competence Call Center for about $1.3-billion.

Both deals involved significant leverage, and in December, debt-rating agency Standard & Poor’s lowered its outlook for Telus to “negative,” suggesting the company could face a downgrade owing to an increased debt-to-equity ratio.

Story continues below advertisement

Telus said proceeds from the financing would be used for “the reduction of indebtedness” and for capital expenditures.

The bought deal, priced at $52 a share, was handled by a syndicate of 13 underwriters, including Canada’s six large banks. RBC Dominion Securities and TD Securities led the deal, taking 20 per cent each. The underwriting fee was 3.75 per cent.

Telus’s stock price dropped 3.18 per cent on Thursday. Early in the day, it looked as though the deal could fail after Telus’s stock dropped below the $52 deal price – a sign that the underwriters might have to reprice the deal to offload shares. However, by the end of day, Telus’s share price was $52.01.

Telus is anticipating significant expenditure on fifth-generation (5G) wireless infrastructure in the coming years. More immediately, the federal government is expected to auction off additional access to 3.5 GHz wireless spectrum, which is used by 5G technology, sometime later this year.

“Lowering the debt load also gives Telus some flexibility for transactions in the near-medium term, which we believe could include tuck-in acquisitions for Telus International on its path to an IPO,” Canaccord Genuity Corp. analyst Aravinda Galappatthige wrote in a note on Thursday.

The equity raise also marks a shift in Telus’ strategy, Mr. Galappatthige added. For a number of years, the company focused on share buybacks.

"With M&A activity in full swing … and the stock trending up supported largely by easing interest rates, Telus appears to have shifted toward an issuer of stock,” Mr. Galappatthige wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies