Telus Corp. increased its fourth quarter revenue by 20 per cent to $4.87-billion and boosted its profit, owing partly to the sale of its financial solutions business to legal technology provider Dye & Durham.

The Vancouver-based telecom had $663-million in net income for the three-month period ended Dec. 31, up 145 per cent from $271-million a year ago. The earnings amounted to 47 cents per share, up from 20 cents per share a year ago.

After adjusting for items including the gain from selling its financial solutions business, Telus had $331-million in profit during the quarter, up 15 per cent from a year ago. The adjusted earnings amounted to 23 cents per share, up from 22 cents per share during the same quarter last year.

Analysts had been expecting 25 cents per share of adjusted earnings and $4.41-billion in revenue, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

