Telus Corp. boosted its second-quarter profit and revenue as it added new mobile phone and internet customers.

The Vancouver-based telecom had $4.4-billion in revenue during the quarter, up 7.1 per cent from a year ago when it had $4.1-billion revenue.

Its profit for the three-month period ended June 30 was $498-million, up 44.8 per cent from $344-million during the same period last year. The earnings amounted to 34 cents per share, up from 25 cents per share.

After adjusting for restructuring costs, income tax-related adjustments and other items, the telecom had $422-million in profit, up 21.3 per cent from $348-million a year ago. The adjusted earnings amounted to 32 cents per share, up from 26 cents per share.

Analysts had been expecting adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share and revenue of $4.44-billion, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

Telus added 93,000 net new mobile phone customers and 34,000 net new internet subscribers during the quarter.

Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi said Telus’s investments in its technology and health businesses are “adding strong growth to the organization.”

“Over all, Telus is executing well in a competitive market and is gaining share in wireline as the company continues to load up its fiber network,” Mr. Yaghi said in a note to clients. (The wireline segment includes the company’s internet and television services.)

Darren Entwistle, Telus’s president and CEO, said the company’s focus on customer service kept its churn – the rate of customer turnover on a monthly basis – low and boosted its subscriber figures.

“In the second quarter, the Telus team once again demonstrated continued execution excellence, characterized by the consistent combination of industry-leading customer growth, resulting in strong operational and financial results across our business,” Mr. Entwistle said in a statement.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.