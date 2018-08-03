Telus results match forecasts as TV, internet gains offset slower wireless growth

Telus Corp. reported second-quarter financials in line with expectations as a surge of new television and internet subscribers boosted results amid slower growth in wireless pricing.

The Vancouver-based company said Friday that revenue at its landline business increased by 7.6 per cent in the period after adding 29,000 new internet customers and 15,000 TV subscribers, far ahead of analyst forecasts. Telus has been investing in fibre-optic service to customers’ homes in a bid to win residential clients away from western Canada rival Shaw Communications Inc.

That helped offset weaker numbers at its wireless division, where the company added 87,000 new customers on contract, in line with predictions but still fewer than rivals BCE Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc., which added 122,000 each in the quarter. Telus also reported that the average amount it charges wireless customers increased 0.6 per cent in the quarter to $67.24 per month, a slower growth rate than in the past.

Increased competition from Shaw’s regional carrier Freedom Mobile has put pressure on the Big Three to offer bigger data packages, which has also led to fewer charges for customers going over their monthly data limit.

“Decline in industry ABPU [average billing per user] growth was generally slightly faster than the Street’s expectations,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi in a report to clients Friday. He noted that the combination of subscriber growth plus increases in average monthly prices was “a big reason that the sector was able to post strong results in recent years.”

“Losing momentum on wireless ABPU growth could put a damper on future earnings growth for all participants,” Mr. Yaghi said.

It is “definitely an industry trend,” Telus chief financial officer Doug French said in an interview, adding that there have been many recent promotions offering more data for the same or similar pricing, which cuts down on overage charges.

“Really it just comes down to customers getting more value. And we just need to ensure our cost structure is aligned with that value proposition,” he said.

Telus’s rate of customer turnover or churn remained lower than its rivals at 0.83 per cent per month compared to 1.01 per cent at Rogers and 1.10 at BCE.

Telus said overall revenue increased by 5.3 per cent in the second quarter to $3.45-billion, while adjusted EBITDA grew by 3.6 per cent to $1.29-billion, both in line with analyst estimates (EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

Profit at the company increased only slightly to $397-million, or 66 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, Telus reported earnings of 70 cents per share, also in line with estimates.

Telus said profit was flat in part due to increased depreciation charges as it has invested in its networks and also due to higher employee benefits expenses after several recent acquisitions by its Telus Health division and Telus International offshore call centre business.

Telus also announced Friday that it, along with its joint venture partner Westbank Corp., has reached an agreement to sell Telus Garden, the commercial, retail and residential development in downtown Vancouver where the company has its headquarters. Telus, which is already a tenant in the development’s office building and will remain there, said it expects to make $170-million from the sale of its interest in the income-producing property.

Mr. French said he expects the deal to close in the next week or two, at which point the buyer will be named. Telus partnered with Westbank on the development in 2011.

Concurrent with the sale, Telus said it is committing to donate $120-million to a charitable foundation, with $100-million to be donated this month and the balance over the next 10 years.

“When you looked at this opportunity and the value you get – especially in the Greater Vancouver Area – and our opportunity to link that and fund the social purpose opportunity, it was something that's very attractive to us,” Mr. French said of the Telus Garden sale.

Telus also said it has named Christine Magee, co-Founder and co-Chair of Sleep Country Canada, to its board of directors, effective Thursday. Long-time board member John Lacey retired from the board in May.