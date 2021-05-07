 Skip to main content
Telus revenue climbs 9%, tops forecasts on mobile, internet and TV customers gains

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
Telus Corp. boosted its first-quarter revenue by nearly 9 per cent to $4.02-billion as it added new mobile phone, internet and television customers.

The increased revenue was above the consensus analyst estimate of $3.94-billion and up from $3.69-billion during the same period last year.

Telus’s profit for the three-month period ended March 31 declined 5.7 per cent to $333-million, compared to $353-million a year ago.

The Vancouver-based telecom attributed the lower profit to increased depreciation and amortization, the lingering impacts of the pandemic, lower legacy voice and data services and higher employee benefits expenses.

The earnings amounted to 25 cents per share, down from 28 cents per share during the same quarter last year.

After adjusting for restructuring and other costs, Telus had 27 cents per share of earnings, compared to 32 cents a year ago. That fell slightly below analyst expectations of 28 cents of adjusted earnings per share, according to market researcher S&P Capital IQ.

Telus added 31,000 net new mobile phone customers and 51,000 net new fixed customers – which includes internet, TV and security subscribers – during the quarter.

Zainul Mawji, president of home solutions, said the telecom has seen “unprecedented demand” for its services as the global health crisis has moved most activities online.

“The capabilities of this network have really come to life through the course of the pandemic. More and more customers are working from home, more of them are doing video calls all day. Their kids are in school online,” Ms. Mawji said in an interview.

“We’ve had some of our absolute best quarters that we’ve ever posted in this past 12 months.”

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

