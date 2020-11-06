Telus announces $1.2-billion acquisition of data service provider Lionbridge AI

Telus Corp. announced it has struck a deal to acquire Lionbridge AI for $1.2 billion, as it reported a 27-per-cent drop in net income from a year ago

Lionbridge AI is a provider of crowd-based training data and annotation platform solutions, which are used to develop artificial intelligence models. The deal is expected to close Dec. 31, 2020.

On Friday, Telus reported $321-million of net income during its third quarter, even as it grew its revenue, hiked its dividend and added new wireless and internet subscribers.

The earnings amounted to 24 cents per share, down from 36 cents per share during the same quarter last year.

The company attributed the decline to multiple impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increased depreciation and amortization.

Telus added 111,000 net new mobile phone customers and 50,000 net new internet subscribers during the three-month period ended Sept. 30.

Its operating revenues rose 7.7 per cent from a year ago to $3.98-billion, up 7.7 per cent from the same quarter last year when it had $3.7-billion in revenue.

Analysts had been expecting $3.83 billion in revenue, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

Doug French, Executive Vice-president and Chief Financial Officer said, “In the third quarter, Telus once again delivered a strong set of operational and financial results, during what has been an unprecedented time for all of us,” chief financial officer Doug French said in a statement.

“We have remained focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet to ensure financial flexibility amid an uncertain global economic environment.”

Telus also increased its quarterly dividend by 6.8 per cent, to 31.12 cents per share, payable on Jan. 4, 2021.

