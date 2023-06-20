Telus T-T has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.

The companies expect to begin installing the network of stations which will include Telus’s public Wi-Fi capability later this year.

They say in a press release that electric vehicle drivers will be able to use their Jolt app to access seven kilowatt-hours of free charging per day.

The companies say the free charging works out to 40 to 50 kilometres of range and 15 to 20 minutes of charge time, depending on the vehicle.

A report last year said Canada will need to have around 200,000 publicly accessible chargers by 2030.

Telus says its partnership with Jolt accelerates the development of critical infrastructure to meet that demand.