Telus warns of ‘material’ risk if Ottawa bans Huawei

Telus Corp. is warning of a “material” risk to its business if the Canadian government bans wireless carriers from working with equipment vendor Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ottawa is conducting a cybersecurity review of the use of the Chinese company’s gear for 5G networks as three of its Five Eyes intelligence allies – the U.S., New Zealand and Australia – have already announced restrictions on Huawei equipment for the buildout of next-generation cellular service.

Vancouver-based Telus has worked with the vendor extensively over the past decade, and The Globe and Mail has reported that virtually 100 per cent of the company’s radio access network relies on Huawei gear.

In a filing along with Telus’s fourth-quarter financial results Thursday, the company said it is working with the government on the cybersecurity review and has not yet selected a vendor for 5G.

“A decision prohibiting the deployment of Huawei technology without compensation or other accommodations being made by the Government of Canada could have a material, non-recurring, incremental increase in the cost of TELUS’ 5G network deployment and, potentially, the timing of such deployment,” Telus said.

“In the case of a ban, there is a risk that the Canadian telecom market would undergo a structural change, as a reduction to an only two global supplier environment could permanently affect the cost structure of 5G equipment for all operators.”

The Globe has previously reported that executives at Telus feel the company has complied with government requirements around the use of Huawei equipment, by using the carrier’s gear for radios and antennas but not in the network core, which carries more sensitive data.

Telus reiterated that point Thursday and also noted that it appreciates Huawei’s technology and low price point. Huawei’s primary rivals in the radio access equipment space are the more-expensive European vendors Nokia and Ericsson.

“Over the last decade, our partnership with Huawei has allowed us to utilize the most advanced technology in a cost-effective manner in our advanced 3G and 4G networks without any security incidents,” Telus said.

Telus has built a shared wireless network with BCE Inc., which has also used Huawei equipment in its radio network. Last week, BCE chief executive George Cope struck a different tone than Telus, assuring investors that any ban on Huawei equipment would be manageable from a costs perspective. ​The Globe has reported that BCE has used Huawei gear for about 60 to 70 per cent of its radio network.

“If there was a ban, or we chose a different supplier than Huawei for 5G, we’re quite comfortable all those developments would be addressed within our traditional capital intensity envelope and therefore no impact from a capital expenditure program outlook,” he said, adding, “Nor do we think whatever the outcome is would in any way impact our timing in the market for 5G.”​

Telus’s fourth-quarter results and financial guidance for 2019 were largely in line with or better than analyst estimates.

The company added 112,000 new wireless contract subscribers in the period, ahead of average forecasts for about 105,000, but down slightly from the same time a year earlier when Canada’s national carriers engaged in a week-long promotional battle for subscribers in the holiday season.

Average billing per user (ABPU), declined by 0.7 per cent to $66.70, reflecting an industry-wide trend of slower growth in wireless revenue, and which Telus attributed to larger mobile data packages leading to fewer fees for customers going over their monthly limit.

Telus retained its lead on subscriber turnover, reporting a churn rate of 0.91 per cent, while both BCE and Rogers Communications Inc. have churn rates higher than 1 per cent.

On the residential side of its business, Telus added more subscribers than expected, with 24,000 new television customers and 28,000 new internet clients.

Profit at the company increased by 4 per cent to $368-million or 60 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, Telus earned 69 cents per share, just ahead of analyst estimates.

Revenue increased by 6.3 per cent to $3.76-billion as the company recorded higher revenue from data services on both wireless and home internet.

EBITDA grew at a slower pace, increasing by 1.1 per cent to $1.2-billion, which Telus said was owing to higher costs to support its new customers. It also reported increased spending on employee benefits after 2018 acquisitions that included IT consulting firm Xavient Information Systems, Medisys Health Group and AlarmForce operations in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan. (EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.)​