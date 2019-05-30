 Skip to main content

Tentative agreement reached in B.C. port labour dispute

The Canadian Press
Unionized workers are seen outside the Port of Vancouver on May 30, 2019.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

A tentative agreement has been reached in a labour dispute that threatened to shut down all ports in British Columbia, costing the Canadian economy billions of dollars every day.

A spokesman for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union says the tentative deal came together after all-night bargaining with the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association.

About 6,500 longshore workers at ports from Metro Vancouver to Prince Rupert had already begun to set up picket lines as lock-out notice issued by the association expired Thursday morning.

