Tentative deal reached to end CN Rail strike

A tentative deal has ended the week-long strike by 3,200 Canadian National Railway Co. conductors.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said on Tuesday morning members will return to work by 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday, ending the longest rail strike in a decade. Details of the deal, which must be ratified by union members, were not available.

A CN spokesman could not be immediately reached.

I would like to thank our members for their incredible courage and solidarity,” said the president of Teamsters Canada, François Laporte. “I would also like to thank all the Teamster local unions from across different industries, all the labour organizations and members of the public who supported us on the picket line.”

The union members had been without a contract since July. Several months of talks assisted by a mediator had failed to resolve differences, which the union said included rest periods, benefits and CN’s use of remote controls to drive trains. ​

