Montreal-based renewable energy firm TES Canada H2 Inc will build a $4-billion green hydrogen project in Quebec that is expected to create 200 permanent jobs and reduce 3% of the province’s carbon emissions by 2030, a source familiar with the project told Reuters on Thursday.

TES Canada, a unit of Tree Energy Solutions, is expected to make an announcement on the project on Friday with Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, the source said, declining to be named because details are not yet public.

The green hydrogen project will use a wind and solar farm to produce most of the energy it needs, and it will create over 1,000 temporary jobs during the construction period, in addition to permanent positions, the source said.

The project will produce 70,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually from 2028 – about a third of which will be dedicated to decarbonizing long-haul transportation, and the remaining will be used to produce electric renewable natural gas, the source said.

Canada has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions output by 40% to 45% below the 2005 level by 2030, though Ottawa’s plan was found to be insufficient in a report released this week.