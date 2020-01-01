Thanks to a healthy consumer, a record U.S. expansion is here to stay

As the financial crisis recedes into distant memory, U.S. household finances are looking better by the year, with the American consumer poised to keep the world’s largest economy solidly on course right through the 2020 election.
Wealth is hitting record highs, workers are pocketing bigger wage hikes, and debt payments are proving less onerous than ever – all signs that Americans have room to spend. Barring an unexpected setback, the record-long economic expansion is likely to continue for some time.
“By every metric, the American household is much better positioned to drive the expansion forward,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at Bank of Montreal.
It has been a long and arduous journey. When the financial crisis struck more than a decade ago, it quickly vaporized trillions of dollars in wealth built on shoddy home equity. Millions of workers were laid off, with many opting to leave the labour force entirely.
Since then, the U.S. economy has churned out higher output, though rarely at spectacular rates. Millions more Americans are now working, and the labour market is tight enough to coax people back into the labour pool.
“We have heard that many people who in the past struggled to stay in the work force are now working and adding new and better chapters to their lives,” Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said in a November speech.
As the United States finds more and more people to put to work, the labour market continues to surprise. In November, it added 266,000 non-farm jobs, considerably more than the consensus estimate of 180,000. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate (3.5 per cent) is at a 50-year low.
“Frankly, it’s been impressive,” said Leslie Preston, senior economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank.
In turn, household wealth is on the rise, though not evenly distributed. Mr. Powell pointed out that middle-income families have only recently seen their wealth surpass prerecession levels – and it hasn’t happened for lower-income families. America’s 1 per cent hold about 32 per cent of total household wealth, up from 24 per cent in 1989, Fed data show. The bottom 50 per cent hold less than 2 per cent of all wealth – better than postrecession lows, but nowhere close to peak levels.
If there’s a silver lining, it’s that companies are competing for lower-skilled workers, resulting in stronger wage gains for the bottom half of earners. (Changes to minimum wages in some jurisdictions have also helped.)
“Certainly, looking at balance sheets and looking at wages, we are finally starting to see the benefits of economic growth spreading to a wider swath of consumers,” Ms. Preston said.
Household debt as a percentage of gross domestic product has fallen every year since the recession, while the debt-service ratio (9.7 per cent) is the lowest it’s been since at least 1980. Americans are hoarding plenty of cash, too: Personal savings as a percentage of disposable income frequently top 8 per cent.
In a sense, the U.S. and Canada are on different tracks. In Canada, the household debt burden is broadly higher than a decade ago, debt-service ratios have climbed to record levels, and little income is left over for a rainy day.
With their finances in order, U.S. consumers should keep the economy humming in 2020. Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product will rise 1.8 per cent next year, according to the median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg in mid-December. That’s down from a forecast 2.3 per cent in 2019, although not unexpected given the length of the economic cycle.
Consumer spending should climb 2.3 per cent in 2020, according to the median estimate, in line with growth since 2010. In recent months, consumption has benefited from markedly lower mortgage rates and three interest-rate cuts from the Fed this year.
“The continued boost from low rates should help keep spending on consumer durables – including residential investment – growing at a healthier pace than expected this far into the business cycle,” Ms. Preston wrote in November.
Some risks remain. Business investment and exports have languished, coinciding with trade uncertainties. Furthermore, the manufacturing sector is struggling, much like in many other industrialized countries.
Still, recession fears have somewhat abated since the yield curve inverted earlier this year, a classic signal of impending downturns. Taking yield spreads into account, the probability of a U.S. recession in the next 12 months was 24.6 per cent in November, according to a calculation from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In August, the odds were 40 per cent.
“Barring some shock to the economy … it’s very unlikely the U.S. economy will tip into recession, with these very low interest rates, very manageable household debt, record wealth, decent income growth and very high consumer confidence,” Mr. Guatieri said.
