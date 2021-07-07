Brought to you by The AI Advantage: How artificial intelligence is transforming how we live, work and play Featuring stories about Canadian companies using the technology to innovate and grow their operations and make our lives more efficient — and interesting Text Size Bookmark To find your bookmarked articles,

go to your account menu at the top of the page and select Bookmarks.

How a Vancouver company is making your swim goggles smarter

It was during an entrepreneurship class at the University of British Columbia 15 years ago that Dan Eisenhardt came up with the idea to make performance-tracking swim goggles similar to what runners and cyclists were starting to use on their wrists.

How this Montreal-based AI company is making buildings run better

Buildings have a big environmental problem. More than one-third of all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions come from both the construction of new buildings and the heating and cooling of existing ones, according to the World Building Council. It’s why the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has identified reducing building emissions as critical to meeting the goals of the 2016 Paris climate agreement.

Why everyone from students to NASA is using this Canadian invention

Our brains have long relied on machines to help with mathematics – calculators being the most obvious example. But there’s a Canadian-made technology that’s helping students and researchers master math at a much higher level thanks to advances in artificial intelligence (AI).

How technology is making it easier to be a vegan

It has become a bit of a cliché to say a new startup has designs on being the Amazon of its segment. But online vegan marketplace Vejii does seem to tick the boxes: It plans on both dominating and growing the plant-based product space and is using artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance and personalize its customer experience.