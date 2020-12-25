The economy is set to charge ahead in 2021, but not before more pain

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices
economy

The economy is set to charge ahead in 2021, but not before more pain

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Construction workers rig materials for a lift during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Sept. 29, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Canadian economy is poised for strong growth in 2021 as COVID-19 vaccinations reach a critical mass of people, and restrictions are gradually lifted – the start of a return to normal after a destructive year for workers and businesses.

The script for next year isn’t written, but economists are largely agreed on the rough outline. Employers will add to headcount. Hard-hit service industries will be released from crippling lockdowns. And households, sitting on billions in excess cash, will unleash some pent-up demand. With companies and consumers feeling more upbeat, growth is the key theme for 2021.

To that end, real gross domestic product is projected to rise by 4.4 per cent next year, based on the median estimate from private-sector economists. That would unwind some of the 5.7-per-cent decline that’s expected for 2020, once final numbers are tallied.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fundamentally, there wasn’t anything wrong with the economy before this all began,” said Douglas Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal. “And because of the tremendous fiscal support, I do think [the economy is] relatively well-coiled to come back when health conditions do allow.”

He did inject a note of caution, however: “The economy is going to be slogging uphill in the next couple of months. ...It’s going to be a tough grind through the winter.”

Indeed, 2021 will get off to a rough start. Much of the country is grappling with a second wave of the coronavirus, and targeted restrictions could be in place for months more. Furthermore, millions of underemployed people are still relying on government support to pay the bills, while thousands of businesses find themselves in a similar position.

As such, economic growth will be tepid – or worse, non-existent – in the early months of 2021. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem has warned of a small backslide in the first quarter.

But the second quarter (April through June) is when many on Bay Street expect the tide to turn.

In essence, the economy will be guided by inoculation. Canada began its vaccination campaign in mid-December, and upwards of three million people will receive their shots by the end of March, according to Ottawa’s initial timetable. That should allow policy makers to begin easing restrictions by March or April, several economists said.

The second quarter is the “pivot point on growth being much stronger,” said Beata Caranci, chief economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Story continues below advertisement

Broadly speaking, households are well-positioned to guide the recovery. The federal government’s support programs have more than replaced income lost through layoffs. Combined with weaker consumption, savings have skyrocketed. A recent CIBC Capital Markets report said households and businesses are sitting on no less than $170-billion in excess cash.

In its fall economic statement, the federal Liberals said they would enact measures to help “unleash” these savings, referring to them as “preloaded stimulus.”

A big question for 2021 is how much of those savings people spend – and whether the government should do anything to coax money from chequing accounts.

“If you think back a year ago, what was the biggest concern about the Canadian economy? The vulnerability of the household sector and the weakness of household finances,” Mr. Porter said. “It’s not necessarily a bad thing that [households have] built up this extra cushion of savings.”

The federal government will unveil in 2021 the details of an economic stimulus plan costing as much as $100-billion over three years. Spending will be tied to “fiscal guardrails” that have yet to be outlined, but are based on labour market performance. (Canada has recovered around 80 per cent of its pandemic job losses.)

“I suspect [Ottawa] won’t need to spend as much as perhaps they are anticipating on that front,” said Ms. Caranci, pointing to the relative health of household balance sheets. “If people are income-protected during the crisis, it would suggest you have to do less after the crisis.”

Story continues below advertisement

Her bigger concern is corporate health. Business insolvencies have been especially low during the economic downturn, thanks to government programs that supply no-interest loans and subsidies for rent and wages. Many supports are slated to run until June.

“Once you take away those supports, next year might show where the weaknesses are among businesses,” Ms. Caranci said. “That should really be where [the federal government has] their sights, because if you don’t have businesses, you don’t have workers.”

In his final speech and press conference of 2020, the Bank of Canada’s Mr. Macklem focused on strategies to strengthen international trade. He noted, however, that a stronger loonie – largely due to a broad-based weakening of the U.S. dollar – was making things difficult.

“There’s no question, this appreciation of the [Canadian] dollar is, on the margin, making our exporters less competitive,” he said. “It’s material. It’s on our radar screen.”

At the same time, Mr. Macklem urged the corporate sector to make investments that enhance productivity and competitiveness. He noted that borrowing costs will be “low for a long while.” The bank has pledged to keep its key rate at a record low 0.25 per cent into 2023.

“This seems an opportune time for companies to look at how they judge the rate of return on potential investments – the so-called hurdle rate,” he said. “Taking a longer-term approach to capital investment could unlock a myriad of viable growth opportunities.”

Story continues below advertisement

The coming year will vary by region. In a recent forecast, TD Bank said real GDP would expand in all provinces, ranging from 3.1 per cent in Prince Edward Island to 5.6 per cent in Ontario.

“On the margin, provinces with a greater exposure to hard-hit services and tourism industries should benefit more,” the report said. “A swifter rebound in commodity prices should also provide support to the Prairie provinces.”

With a report from David Parkinson

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies