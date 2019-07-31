The Federal Reserve just cut interest rates for the first time since 2008. Here’s why

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate Wednesday for the first time since the financial crisis of 2008, marking the start of a new phase in monetary policy.

The central bank trimmed its benchmark rate to 2.25 per cent from 2.5 per cent, a move that was widely expected given the spate of subpar data trickling out of the U.S. economy – and one U.S. President Donald Trump will undoubtedly cheer.

What does it all mean? Here’s a comprehensive guide.

Why did the Fed lower rates?

The Fed has a simple, if crucial, mandate: to maximize employment, maintain price stability and moderate long-term interest rates.

On the first two, some weak data has sparked concerns that the longest U.S. economic expansion on record is heading for a rough patch – if not an outright end.

So far in 2019, the pace of hiring has been lukewarm next to other post-recession years, and inflation is tracking below the Fed’s 2-per-cent target. Moreover, economic growth has slowed, and some key indicators – such as home sales and residential construction activity – appear to have topped out.

Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to wage a trade war with China and has yet to ratify a new North American trade deal.

Thus, many have dubbed Wednesday’s action as an “insurance cut” against a multitude of headwinds facing the U.S. economy.

In a statement, the Fed’s rate-setting committee cited “muted inflation pressures” and “global developments for the economic outlook” as part of its decision.

Is the U.S. economy that weak?

Not really, and that’s why the Fed cut is a bit of a head-scratcher to some.

Yes, a handful of key metrics are slowing, but others are undoubtedly strong. Notably, the unemployment rate is close to a 50-year low, and consumer spending is robust.

That’s why, when the U.S. economy eventually sours, some worry the Fed will have limited room to cut and properly deal with a far graver situation.

“I think the Fed may be undermining its own credibility,” Megan Greene, a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and a former chief economist at Manulife Asset Management, told The Globe and Mail last week. “My worry is that the Fed is going to cut and it’s not going to do much to boost inflation or growth. That would leave it less prepared to face the next downturn.”

Is the Fed done cutting?

Probably not. Prior to Wednesday, traders of futures tied to the Fed’s benchmark rate had priced in a full percentage point of easing by the end of next year.

Others don’t expect it will be that deep.

“We believe that this will ultimately be a mini easing cycle, officially calling for just one more move in October,” said BMO Nesbitt Burns chief economist Douglas Porter in a client note.

But, he added: “There is no foolproof fixed playbook for Fed easing cycles, as every episode has its own quirks and special features.”

What exactly is this interest rate?

The Fed lowered its key interest rate, which every news story cites as 2.25 per cent.

Specifically, this figure refers to the upper bound of the federal funds target rate.

Admittedly, this is a bit of a mouthful. Here’s what it all means.

U.S. banks must keep a certain amount of cash in reserve. If a bank needs more money, it can borrow from another on a short-term basis. Borrowing takes place in the federal funds market. The cost of these overnight loans is known as the federal funds rate.

But the Fed doesn’t set this interest rate, per se. It does, however, have a target range. The upper bound of that range is now 2.25 per cent, with the lower bound at 2 per cent.

To ensure the actual lending rate – more formally known as the effective federal funds rate – falls within its target, the Fed buys and sells government securities to control the supply of reserves in the banking system.

If there are more reserves to lend out, for instance, rates will drop.

Why is this rate so important?

It is the fundamental interest rate in the U.S. and arguably the entire world, influencing the course of just about everything.

On a historical basis, the Fed’s key rate is quite low, despite the hiking cycle that played out from 2015 to 2018. Thus, mortgages, auto loans and savings rates are pretty low, too.

However, it’s worth noting that even though the Fed cut by 25 basis points (a basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point), that doesn’t mean all interest rates will fall an equivalent amount.

How does the President factor into this?

Mr. Trump is not a fan of high interest rates.

He has often implored Fed chair Jerome Powell, whom he nominated, to slash rates in a bid to keep U.S. businesses competitive.

Much of this talk has played out over Twitter. Here’s a recent sampling:

....countries that know how to play the game against the U.S. That’s actually why the E.U. was formed....and for China, until now, the U.S. has been “easy pickens.” The Fed has made all of the wrong moves. A small rate cut is not enough, but we will win anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019 ....Think of what it could have been if the Fed had gotten it right. Thousands of points higher on the Dow, and GDP in the 4’s or even 5’s. Now they stick, like a stubborn child, when we need rates cuts, & easing, to make up for what other countries are doing against us. Blew it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2019

What does this mean for Canada?

From a monetary policy perspective, Canada finds itself in a very different position from the U.S., along with other countries whose central banks have recently cut their policy rates or have signalled their intentions to do so.

Canada’s economic data, though not uniformly good, has often surprised in a positive way.

Consider the labour market. So far this year, the country has added almost 250,000 positions, the strongest pace to start a year in percentage terms since 2010. The national jobless rate, at 5.5 per cent, is close to its lowest point of the last four decades. Meanwhile, inflation is tracking close to the Bank of Canada’s target.

As such, Canada’s central bank is expected to keep its key lending rate at 1.75 per cent for the foreseeable future. Traders currently put the chance of a cut at September’s meeting at 10 per cent.

But some easing could be in the cards. CIBC expects a quarter-point cut in 2020.

What about the Canadian dollar?

The Canadian dollar has performed remarkably well against its U.S. counterpart this year, relative to others.

In part that’s a function of timing: The loonie had a dreadful December but, prior to that, actually spent much of 2018 in a stronger position than today.

Still, the Canadian dollar has been helped by the greenback easing off its perch and the divergence in monetary policy, along with a strong run of domestic economic data. Many strategists expect ongoing strength.

French bank Société Générale has forecast the loonie could hit 80 US cents this summer, while CIBC Capital Markets expects the U.S. dollar to continue weakening to $1.28 Canadian by the end of the first quarter of 2020, which puts the loonie at just over 78 US cents.

But a strong loonie could be short-lived: CIBC also projects the U.S. dollar will appreciate rapidly through the end of 2020.

