All Canadians have questions about their personal finances. Many younger readers wonder whether, or where, they’ll be able to afford a first home. Tied to issues of housing affordability is the rising cost of living, and with the growth in inflation, the knock-on consequences of the expected multiple interest rate rises this year. Two years of remote working have permanently altered cityscapes, provided challenges for small businesses, while government debt-levels make us all concerned about the future.

All of which reinforces the need for trusted news and advice that can help you navigate these changes.

That’s why The Globe is expanding our personal finance, business and investing coverage, adding more reporters, new beats and new tools to help inform your personal and professional decisions.

Starting Feb. 5, there will be expanded personal finance coverage. Look for insights into how successful investors built their portfolios, how to confront specific financial challenges, and how to thrive in the real estate market.

In the coming months, we’ll bring you a growing diversity of voices and an expanded set of tools to help build a portfolio, plan for retirement, choose a mortgage, and more.

At the same time, we’re also focusing on urgent topics like the future of work, green technology, and economics. We’ve assigned additional reporters to investigate our nation’s finances, and the giant decisions that have been made during lockdown.

Our reporters will be talking to C-suite leaders on how they make tough choices, what are their biggest mistakes, and how they address the last great taboo, the toll that leadership takes on mental health. As new voices and different approaches to work are brought to the fore, we’ll be offering in-depth features and profiles.

Be assured that our commitment to independent journalism, and our access to the country’s most influential decision makers, ensures we are even better positioned to offer answers to the questions that we’re all asking right now.

David Walmsley

Editor-In-Chief