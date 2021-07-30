The Globe launches Climate Innovators and Adaptors hub

It has been a summer of heat, fire and drought in Canada. Similar scenes of destruction have played out around the world in the form of severe flooding.

A year ago, I wrote a letter to readers and subscribers about The Globe and Mail’s commitment to covering the climate crisis – a story that touches nearly every facet of our lives. It is clear to me today we are seeing the effects of climate change play out in real time. As one Canadian wildfire ecologist told The Globe in July: “We are in the future now.”

Tracking the deadly fallout from climate change is only one part of the story. Over the past year, we have highlighted the important role that governments and businesses must play to address climate change. Action is needed; so are solutions.

Today, The Globe is launching a Climate Innovators and Adaptors digital hub . Over the next year, we will highlight stories about ecosystems, habitat and biodiversity; exploration; clean energy and clean technology solutions; as well as urban adaptation.

We are launching this initiative with the support of Rolex, a company that shares The Globe’s aim to highlight the people, communities and companies who are working toward climate solutions. While Rolex supports the initiative financially, the company has no say in what stories The Globe covers or how we cover them.

One aim for the project is to highlight visual stories about climate from around the world. Here are some of the stories you can expect:

A team of young journalists from Vietnam explores how the country’s “rice first” policy is destroying the Mekong Delta and how to fix it through photos, videos and on-the-ground reporting;

In Indonesia, we explore the relocation of the capital city to the island of Borneo from Jakarta in the context of mass migration related to climate change;

Back in Canada, a photojournalist takes you on a journey with Kimiko, a second-generation Canadian who moved to rural Bobcaygeon from Toronto to pursue her dream of becoming a sustainable farmer.

Thank you for your continued interest and support.

Ryan MacDonald

Senior Editor – Climate, environment and resources

