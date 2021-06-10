The Keystone XL pipeline is no more, but it continues to divide experts

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

The Keystone XL pipeline is no more, but it continues to divide experts

Brett Bundale
Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A yard in Gascoyne, ND., which has hundreds of kilometres of pipes stacked inside it are shown shown on April 22, 2015.

Alex Panetta/The Canadian Press

Even after its death, the divisive Keystone XL pipeline continued to leave Canadian energy industry experts at odds on Thursday, a day after TC Energy Corp. nailed the coffin shut on the project.

While some suggested the pipeline’s termination won’t impact global emissions, others called it a significant step in the fight against climate change.

As demand for fossil fuels wanes and more action is taken to address climate change, the need for pipeline capacity will increasingly diminish, said Chris Severson-Baker, the Pembina Institute’s regional director for Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unless the world completely fails to take action on climate change, which would result in economic disaster, we’re not going to need the same kind of pipeline capacity going forward,” he said. “The climate cannot tolerate the continued use of fossil fuels.”

Severson-Baker added: “The world has really moved on.”

The Keystone XL project, first approved by the National Energy Board in 2007, was designed to carry 830,000 barrels a day of crude oil from Hardisty, Alta., to Steele City, Neb. From there it would connect with the company’s existing facilities to reach the U.S. Gulf Coast — one of the world’s biggest oil refining hubs.

The pipeline’s cancellation means that rather than processing Canadian crude, those refineries will now import heavy oil from countries like Mexico and Venezuela, retired oilpatch executive Dennis McConaghy said.

“Cancelling the pipeline doesn’t impact global emissions,” said McConaghy, an energy analyst and former TransCanada executive. “It just basically takes value out of Canada.

“Those refineries will still get the same heavy oil, they’ll simply get it from other countries that almost undoubtedly have lower overall environmental standards than Canada,” he said.

Keystone XL pipeline project scrapped in blow to Canada’s energy plan

Construction on the pipeline was suspended earlier this year after newly elected U.S. President Joe Biden fulfilled a campaign promise to cancel its presidential permit.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, experts say global energy demand has not gone away, and Canada’s energy producers will rely on other projects to get heavy crude to market.

Besides the now-dead Keystone XL, Canada’s other main pipeline projects are Trans Mountain and Enbridge’s Line 3.

Although they take a more circuitous route to the U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, McConaghy said both pipelines would add significant shipping capacity — giving Canadian producers the ability to grow and export more.

“The industry is not going away,” he said. “Oil demand globally has not gone away and in fact Canadian oil production has increased ... principally by moving more of it out by rail, trucks, and fully utilizing the existing systems.”

Indeed, despite the termination of Keystone XL, Tim McMillan with the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said the future is bright for the Canadian energy sector.

“Global demand continues to rise sharply and Canada is a supplier of choice,” said McMillan, president and CEO of the industry group.

Story continues below advertisement

Keystone XL will have no impact on that demand or the resulting emissions, he said.

“If we limit Canada’s ability to supply heavy (oil), they will get it from Venezuela. They’ll get it from Iran. There’s a lot of heavy oil options in the world that I don’t think serves us as a nation, our climate goals or our security objectives.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies