jacoblund

Content from The Globe’s weekly Women and Work newsletter, part of The Globe’s Women’s Collective. To subscribe, click here.

Hello Women and Work subscribers,

As we wrap up 2022 and head into the new year, we’ve collected some of the most popular pieces of content on the Globe Women’s Collective.

We’ll be back in January with more stories and insights about the challenges faced by Canadian women in the workplace and the exciting ways they are achieving and sustaining success.

Do you have a question you would like us to tackle in our Ask Women and Work series? E-mail us at GWC@globeandmail.com.

Happy holidays and wishing you all the best for 2023.

Maggie Naylor/The Globe and Mail

With consulting, contract work and new business ventures, women in their 50s and 60s are reimagining retirement.

Alex Franklin/The Globe and Mail

Experts and advocates say the time is now to stem this brain drain by giving nursing professionals the support they need.

Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Women’s mountain biking groups like the Wild Bettys and Muddbunnies help members detach from work stress by getting into the ‘flow.’

Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Researchers looking at the long-term effects of COVID-19 have found that they seem to affect women more significantly than men. And there’s no clear respite in sight.

Della Rollins/The Globe and Mail

Workplace bias and tone policing can make Black employees feel like they don’t belong in corporate Canada. But employers can take steps to create a more welcoming culture.

Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

Beata Caranci knows what it’s like to be underestimated in a male-dominated profession. Now, she’s one of the country’s most influential voices.

SDI Productions

How a softer, one-on-one approach can nurture untapped potential. Plus, a reader asks about the best way to find and approach a mentor.

Interested in more perspectives about women in the workplace? Find all stories on the The Globe Women’s Collective hub here, and subscribe to the new Women and Work newsletter here. Have feedback? E-mail us at GWC@globeandmail.com.