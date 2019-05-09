 Skip to main content

Report on Business The Stars Group and Fox Sports to launch sports wagering partnership in the U.S.

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

The Stars Group and Fox Sports to launch sports wagering partnership in the U.S.

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

The Canadian owner of PokerStars is joining forces with Fox Sports in a US$236-million deal to launch Fox Bet, a sports wagering partnership in the United States.

The Stars Group Inc. and the unit of Fox Corp. say they expect to launch two products this fall. One will be a free game that awards cash prizes to players who correctly predict the outcome of sports games. The second product will give customers in states with regulated betting the opportunity to place real money wagers on sports events.

The two companies have entered into a commercial agreement lasting up to 25 years that will provide the online gambling company with the exclusive licence to use certain Fox Sports trademarks.

Story continues below advertisement

Fox Corp. will acquire 14.3 million newly issued common shares of the Stars Group, equalling nearly five per cent of the outstanding shares, at US$16.44 per share.

The Stars Group says it plans to use the US$236-million net proceeds to prepay outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes.

Under the deal, Fox Sports has the right prior to the 10th anniversary of the agreement to acquire up to half the equity stake in The Stars Group’s U.S. business.

Chief executive Rafi Ashkenazi says the strategic partnership positions it to build a leading betting business in the U.S., one of its biggest long-term growth opportunities.

“Digital sports wagering represents a growing market opportunity that allows us to diversify our revenue streams, connect directly with consumers and expand the reach of the Fox Sports brand,” added Fox Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter