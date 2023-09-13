The Weather Network’s parent company says it has called in the RCMP to investigate a cybersecurity incident that took down its website and mobile application this week.

Oakville, Ont.-based Pelmorex Corp., which owns The Weather Network and its French-language equivalent MétéoMédia, along with El Tiempo in Spain and other such services, said some of its data systems remain partly offline as of Wednesday evening.

“We have engaged with the Halton Regional Police Cybercrime Unit along with the RCMP’s Cybercrime Unit to investigate this incident further,” said Karen Kheder, director of communications and administration at Pelmorex, in a statement to The Globe and Mail late on Wednesday.

The breach, initially described as a “system outage,” began to impact the company on Monday. Ms. Kheder would not say if the incident was a malware attack or whether any user data has been affected by it.

“Services are increasingly being restored and we hope to have full restoration as soon as possible,” she said.

Pelmorex told The Globe on Tuesday that the breach was “connected to a third-party software provider,” without naming it. The company continued to decline questions about that provider on Wednesday.

Ms. Kheder said Pelmorex has had “conversations with the Canadian Centre for Cybersecurity, which collects information on instances of fraud on behalf of the government and RCMP.”

RCMP spokesperson Kim Chamberland directed The Globe’s request for comment to Halton police, which did not respond on Wednesday.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has “not received a breach report about this matter from Pelmorex,” said senior communications advisor Vito Pilieci. “We have reached out to the company in order to gather more information and determine next steps.”

On Tuesday, an error message from CloudFront on The Weather Network’s website said it could not connect to its servers. That display message was not abnormal and is considered standard from a content delivery service, according to Sandra Benjamin, a spokesperson for Amazon Web Services Inc., which owns CloudFront.“We can’t comment on another company or potential customer without their permission,” Ms. Benjamin said in an e-mail on Wednesday.

The Weather Network is one of the most popular mobile apps in Canada. The Google Play Store says it has received over 10 million downloads, while a 2017 news release from Pelmorex shows 16 million Canadians have installed it on their devices from the Apple App Store.