 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

The Wild West era of ESG reporting in Canada needs to come to an end

Jeffrey Jones
Jeffrey JonesMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

At first glance, it looks like Canada’s biggest pension funds are laying down the law on corporate disclosure of environmental, social and governance issues.

Eight of them, representing $1.6-trillion of assets, called this week for consistent corporate reporting standards on what have become the paramount criteria used by many investors to screen the assets they buy.

This is no ragtag band of social justice warriors plotting to drag corporate Canada into an anti-capitalist utopia. The group - which includes such heavyweights as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan - is demanding the kind of consistency that’s already enforced in financial disclosure.

Story continues below advertisement

But a big question remains: Just who is going to police this? The ESG reporting world is rife with various standards and recommendations by governments and regulators on how to use them.

As Canada’s biggest investors demand ways to analyze performance and risks, it is time to move beyond the Wild West, as the situation is characterized by some experts.

This will require an official, and presumably national, body to set regulations on a host of important items, from the impact of climate change on corporate health to gender and racial diversity to which executives and directors are responsible for setting and achieving targets.

So far, the depth and breadth of such disclosure is largely left up to companies themselves. As it stands, Canadian reporting lags behind the United States.

The largest corporations have sizable resources for entire departments to deal with these issues and provide mountains of disclosure on them.

Indeed, Canada’s big banks and large energy and mining companies are among those that have been lauded for placing a priority on producing deep ESG reports. Suncor Energy Inc., for example, has 25 employees dedicated to gathering data and producing its ESG report, not including numerous others spread throughout the company’s operations who contribute.

For smaller companies, it has proven to be more problematic to devote money and staff to pumping out the data in similar volume and complexity.

Story continues below advertisement

If there’s one thing that’s become clear, it is companies ignore these issues at their peril. Access to capital increasingly depends on adherence to a range of standards that fall outside tried-and-true profit and loss items.

A major problem has been deciding which international standards companies should use, according to a Globe and Mail investigation into ESG reporting.

The ESG consultancy Millani found that about two-thirds of companies used what is called the Global Reporting Initiative to guide their reporting, while about one-third used a framework from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, or SASB. This is the guide supported by the Canadian pension fund group.

Meanwhile, the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures is seen as the gold standard.

It issued its first recommendations in 2017, with billionaire and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney leading the effort to arrive at consistency. The Canadian Coalition for Good Governance, a group of institutional investors, has endorsed the TCFD framework.

An Ontario government task force that reviewed the province’s capital markets recommended that that the Ontario Securities Commission mandate the disclosure of “material ESG information” in compliance with either TCFD or SASB standards.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, TMX Group Ltd., which runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, has said it doesn’t want regulators to be “prescriptive” on such issues, partly to avoid the financial burden it would place on smaller companies.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he supports the group of eight pension funds’ efforts, and welcomes “leadership from Canada’s financial sector.”

Yes, leadership is needed, and it should also be coming from government or regulators that can decide on a standard the financial and corporate worlds can agree on - and see that companies meet it.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies