‘There is no going back’: Federal review panel calls on Canada to endorse open banking

The federal government is moving toward new rules that will govern the growing use of open banking, in which consumers allow their banking records to be shared with other companies in order to receive services like personal finance advice.
Millions of Canadians are already using services from financial technology startups that are based on open banking. However, the lack of clear regulation of the sector has raised concerns about privacy and data protection.
On Friday, Finance Minister Bill Morneau released the findings of an Advisory Committee on Open Banking, which has been studying the issue since 2018.
The initial phase of the committee’s work was to determine whether or not Ottawa should move ahead with an open banking regime. The committee’s conclusion was yes, and Mr. Morneau announced Friday that the committee will now work on a second review focused on what the new rules should look like.
The second phase will include consultations by the committee and a report with recommendations to Mr. Morneau that will be delivered by the end of 2020.
Friday’s report says the term open banking should be replaced with “consumer-directed finance.” It said this new term better defines a system in which consumers can give instructions to their bank as to how their data can be shared with accredited third parties in a secure way.
“There is no going back,” the committee report states. “A significant amount of data sharing is already undertaken in the market through inefficient technological workarounds that present liability and security risks for all.”
The committee notes that addressing these concerns “will not be straightforward,” given that financial regulation involves provincial and territorial governments.
Friday’s report does not make specific recommendations as to which policies or laws should be amended in order to regulate an open banking regime.
It said this new area of financial services will be particularly appealing to some Canadians.
“It has the potential to be of particular benefit to small business owners, consumers facing challenges in managing their finances, and those with limited or non-traditional credit histories,” the report states.
Millions of Canadians are already using third-party apps that often require customers to share their banking passwords so that the company can access their banking records. The companies then use screen-scraping techniques to gather the banking records for data analysis. The concern is that this sharing of passwords could violate the terms and conditions that customers agree to with their bank in exchange for protection from financial loss in the event that their account was compromised.
Examples of open banking would include apps that provide customers with a detailed financial picture of how they are spending their money and where savings could be found.
“While there are risks – principally those related to consumer protection, privacy and cyber security – the committee found that these risks exist in the current unstructured environment and implementation of a structured framework could serve to better address and manage them,” Friday’s report states. “Such a framework could require participants to use a more secure form of technology and set rules for how market players must design for and meet requirements for cyber security, privacy and consumer protection.”
While the current system involves risk for consumers, the report notes that it also limits what financial technology companies can offer.
“Screen-scraping is not a secure connection for businesses trying to build out new applications and it creates unreliability in the services they offer, which can seriously constrain the growth of their businesses,” the report states. “This will make innovators wary of growing their business in Canada, potentially resulting in the loss of talent, and placing the global competitiveness of the sector at risk.”
The Senate banking committee held public hearings on the issue in 2019 and issued a report last June that warned there is an urgent need for the federal government to set clear rules for open banking.
The chair of the committee at the time, Senator Doug Black, warned that Canadians are currently engaging in “dangerous” practices by sharing their banking passwords with unregulated third-party companies.
