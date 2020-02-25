Thomson Reuters names former Nielsen president Steve Hasker as next CEO

Thomson Reuters Corp. named a new chief executive on Tuesday to succeed Jim Smith, who had been at the helm for eight years. The news and information provider said Steve Hasker, a former president of Nielsen Holdings, will start as of March 15.
Mr. Hasker will also replace Mr. Smith on the board of directors. Mr. Smith will help with the transition into 2021 and become chairman of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, which focuses on media freedom and access to justice.
“I couldn’t imagine a better way to go out, in terms of our results and in terms of the person to whom I’m passing the baton,” Mr. Smith said in an interview.
The leadership change came as Thomson Reuters posted a 4-per-cent revenue gain to US$1.58-billion in the fourth quarter, which the company said was primarily due to higher recurring revenue from subscription-based products, which was up by 6 per cent. Each of the company’s key businesses, which focus on legal, corporate and tax professionals, saw gains.
Growth in the legal division, now the largest at Thomson Reuters, was driven partially by HighQ, a cloud-based platform for legal workflow the company acquired last year.
Earnings per share on an adjusted basis rose 95 per cent to US$0.37.
For the full year, Thomson Reuters boosted revenue by 7 per cent to US$5.9-billion, and grew earnings per share to US$1.29 on an adjusted basis.
“This was really driven by strong performance in our underlying subscription businesses, and that’s gratifying because that’s sustainable and repeatable revenue,” Mr. Smith said.
In addition to the CEO change, Thomson Reuters said Mike Eastwood, senior vice-president and head of corporate finance, will succeed Stephane Bello as chief financial officer. Mr. Bello will become vice-chairman with responsibility for the company’s investment in Refinitiv.
Under Mr. Smith’s tenure, Thomson Reuters has become a more focused entity. Mr. Smith spun off Refinitiv, the company’s financial and risk division, as a separate company to concentrate on the legal, corporate and tax industries, along with the Reuters news business.
Investors have bought into the strategy. Growth in Thomson Reuters shares has been sluggish in recent years, but the stock price surged more than 80 per cent since the spinout was announced. As of the end of January, the company’s market share has more than doubled to $53.2-billion as measured on the Toronto Stock Exchange since the start of Mr. Smith’s tenure.
“Jim Smith has done a fantastic job since becoming CEO,” wrote National Bank Financial analyst Adam Shine in a recent note. “He’s a tough act to follow.”
Mr. Smith, 60, started as a journalist for a small weekly newspaper in Kentucky, and joined Thomson Newspapers in 1987. He went on to hold several management titles, including global head of human resources and chief operating officer for Thomson Corp. In 2007, Thomson bought Reuters Group PLC for roughly US$17-billion. The deal was struck on the eve of the financial crisis, and the company’s share price subsequently dropped. “We had a lot of work to do,” Mr. Smith said.
When he took over as CEO in 2012, the company’s biggest division was in turnaround mode as it worked to catch up to chief rival Bloomberg LP, whose desktop terminals remain popular with banks and hedge funds. Mr. Smith cut costs and slimmed down Thomson Reuters with the US$3.6-billion sale of its intellectual property and science business in 2016. The company said in December, 2018, that it would eliminate 3,200 jobs by 2020 and reduce the number of offices around the world by 30 per cent.
Perhaps his biggest move, however, was to sell a 55-per-cent stake in Refinitiv in 2018 to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc. As a standalone company, Refinitiv said it would boost revenue growth by slashing costs and becoming more nimble.
In August, the London Stock Exchange announced a deal to purchase Refinitiv in a deal valued at US$27-billion including debt. Blackstone and Thomson Reuters will retain a 37-per-cent stake in the combined entity, but the company has said it plans to sell down its holdings as lockup provisions expire. A regulatory review of the transaction is not expected to conclude until the second half of this year.
How Thomson Reuters will spend the cash it receives from its stake could be one of the key questions facing incoming CEO Mr. Hasker. After serving as president of data and measurement company Nielsen, Mr. Hasker was a top executive at Hollywood talent firm Creative Artists Agency and a senior adviser to U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital.
Mr. Smith, who was involved in the search for his replacement, said the company’s succession planning efforts kicked into a new gear after he turned 60. “What we’re going to see from Steve is someone who’s experienced with information and technology,” he said, “and is really going to help us take that next step as we connect with our professional customers.”
Woodbridge Co. Ltd., the Thomson family holding company and controlling shareholder of Thomson Reuters, also owns The Globe and Mail.
