Thomson Reuters plans transition to tech-focused content provider

Thomson Reuters Corp. posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue while announcing it will begin a two-year plan to transition into a tech-focused content provider, investing hundreds of millions in hiring new talent and boosting artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.
Called the “Change Program,” the corporate restructuring will involve an investment of up to US$600-million, banking on the corporate world’s continued reliance on technology in a post-pandemic environment, the company said on Tuesday.
“Our transition to a content-driven tech company has definitely been accelerated by COVID-19,” chief executive Steve Hasker said in an interview with The Globe and Mail. “We are going to add more machine-learning capabilities, more SaaS (software-as-a-service) capabilities,” he said.
Mr. Hasker added that demand for Thomson Reuters’ software has dramatically increased over the past year as the company’s professional clients – law firms, banks, accounting firms – increased their spending on technology.
The news and information provider’s revenue increased 2 per cent for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020, to US$1.61-billion, driven primarily by performance in its main business lines providing legal, corporate, accounting and tax software and information. The pandemic, in fact, boosted the company’s renewal rates for these services, even as overall earnings were offset by a decline in news revenue.
Thomson Reuters also raised its quarterly dividend to 40 U.S. cents from 38 U.S. cents.
Approximately 80 per cent of the company’s revenue comes from software and information subscription services it sells to the legal and financial services industries. Revenue for the legal arm of its business grew 5 per cent in the quarter ending Dec. 31 to US$653-million, while revenue from its corporate division increased 4 per cent to US$338-million.
By contrast, revenue from Reuters News declined 1 per cent to US$164-million, and global print revenue plunged 10 per cent to US$177-million. Reuters Events, a wing of the business launched in 2019 that intended to focus on organizing conferences and gatherings, took a particularly hard revenue hit in 2020 due to the pandemic, and is currently assessing whether in-person conferences can resume in 2021.
Operating profit for the quarter grew 343 per cent to US$956-million due to a significant gain from the sale of an investment, as well as a gain from an amendment to the company’s pension plan and markedly lower costs from the sale of its financial services data business Refinitiv to the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).
Indeed, Mr. Hasker, who took over as chief executive less than a year ago, has spent much of 2020 embarking on a major cost-cutting plan which centred on the Refinitiv spinoff. The all-share deal, which closed at the end of January, still sees Thomson Reuters indirectly owning 82.5 million LSEG shares that have a market value of about US$10 billion.
The spinoff has given the company a substantial sum of cash to potentially hunt for deals. “We are going to increase our acquisitions going forward, but they will very much be acquisitions in and around our core three lines of business, complementary to the transition program,” Mr. Hasker said, adding that he would not make acquisitions that would “slow down” the company’s pivot to a more tech-focused entity.
Thomson Reuters’ 2020 revenue increased by 1 per cent to US$5.98-billion. Diluted earnings per share decreased by 28 per cent for 2020 to US$2.25 because of a non-cash deferred tax benefit associated with the restructuring of the company’s foreign operations.
The company also provided a three-year outlook which forecasts total revenue growth to be between 3 per cent and 4 per cent in 2021, but hit 6 per cent by 2023. Prior to the Refinitiv sale, revenue had been growing at an average rate of 1 per cent per year.
“The ongoing headwinds facing the profitability of the financial sector – TRI’s primary customer base – both in terms of the significant regulatory changes and the macro economic challenges emanating from Europe, are the main risk to the longer-term sustainability of revenues,” wrote Aravinda Galappatthige, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity Corp. in a Tuesday morning note.
Woodbridge Co. Ltd., the Thomson family holding company and controlling shareholder of Thomson Reuters, also owns The Globe and Mail.
