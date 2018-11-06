Thomson Reuters’ revenue keeps climbing, illustrating company’s growth potential

Thomson Reuters Corp. continues to boost revenue, extending a steady climb that is driven by organic growth, as the company looks at deals to expand its remaining business after selling control of its financial and risk unit earlier this year.

In the third quarter the company’s total quarterly revenue grew by 3 per cent relative to the same period a year prior, after stripping out currency fluctuations. Sales from its legal division, which delivers the bulk of its revenue, jumped 4 per cent.

The company’s recent revenue growth has come from longer-term contracts and not from one-time gains that come and go each quarter. Recurring revenues account for roughly three-quarters of Thomson Reuters’ business, and recurring sales from the legal division climbed 5 per cent higher in the third quarter over the year prior.

“Most of our revenues are subscription-based, most of those are in multi-year contracts,” chief executive officer Jim Smith said in an interview. “What you see in the third quarter is the continuation of good solid sales momentum, enhanced a little bit by some innovation we’ve released this year.” In July the company launched Westlaw Edge, a new legal research platform driven by artificial intelligence.

Thomson Reuters is in the midst of a transition year after selling a majority stake of its financial and risk business to a consortium led by private equity Blackstone Group LP, a deal that reaped cash proceeds of US$17-billion for Thomson Reuters. It continues to own 45 per cent of the division, but the company is focused on the businesses it continues to fully own, which have been restructured into three core segments: Legal professionals, tax professionals and corporate.

Of the new divisions, legal is the largest unit, delivering two-thirds of revenue – and from a diversified client base. The Reuters news business and a tax and accounting arm are the other two divisions.

Because there are numerous one-time costs associated with the sale of the financial and risk division, some of which have yet to be incurred, Thomson Reuters’ bottom line has been volatile. In the third quarter total profit dropped 16 per cent to US$291-million from the same period in 2017. On top of the expected divestiture costs, Thomson Reuters also reported higher expenses than normal in its legal division owing to “compensation-related costs.”

Despite the drop, adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share were higher than the consensus analyst estimate of 3 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“We view [the third quarter] results as a neutral to modest positive for the stock following the recent run-up,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds wrote in a research note early Tuesday, highlighting an “earlier-than-expected uptick in legal organic revenue growth.”

Thomson Reuters will hold an investor day in early December to outline growth plans now that the financial and risk business has been divested. However, the company has set aside US$2-billion of the sale’s proceeds for acquisitions, and on Tuesday Mr. Smith said these deals are likely to consist of a few sizeable purchases, instead of a bunch of small tuck-in acquisitions.

On a conference call Mr. Smith said the company is looking to spend the US$2-billion on “fewer, larger acquisitions” instead of spreading it across a number of smaller tuck-in deals.

Thomson Reuters shares climbed roughly one per cent higher in early morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Tuesday, and the stock has performed well in 2018. The shares have jumped 11 per cent since the start of the calendar year and they are nearing their all-time high of $62.03 on the TSX, a record set in April, 2017.

The recent stock performance partly stems from a return of cash to shareholders in the aftermath of the recent divestiture. In early October Thomson Reuters finalized its plans to return US$10-billion to shareholders through a number of initiatives. Chiefly, US$6.5 billion has been dedicated to a substantial issuer bid, and another US$2.5-billion will be used for a return of capital transaction, through which shareholders will receive US$4.45 per common share held. Separately, the company has also paid down US$4-billion worth of its debt.

