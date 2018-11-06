Thomson Reuters reports better-than-expected quarterly profit

Thomson Reuters Corp on Tuesday reported a smaller-then-expected fall in third-quarter earnings and said it was on track for a solid 2018 and a better performance in 2019.
Adjusted for one-time items, the news and information provider reported earnings per share of 11 cents, down from 27 cents a year ago, but above Wall Street’s average estimate of 3 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Revenue rose 3 per cent, excluding the effect of fluctuating exchange rates, to $1.29-billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $1.32-billion, on average.
“Our year-to-date performance strengthens our confidence that we are on track to deliver a solid year and an even better 2019,” Chief Executive Jim Smith said in a statement.
The company reiterated its forecast, originally given in May, for low single-digit revenue growth in 2018. It said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.3-billion for the year. It previously said it expected $1.2-billion to $1.3-billion. The year ago figure was $1.6-billion.
For the third quarter, the company’s adjusted EBITDA fell 21 per cent, excluding the effect of exchange rates, to $302-million, due to higher income tax expense from the company’s continuing operations, offsetting higher earnings from its discontinued operations.
Thomson Reuters last month completed the sale of a 55-per-cent stake in its Financial & Risk unit to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP in a deal that valued the unit, now a standalone business called Refinitiv, at about $20-billion .
The company’s Legal business reported revenue of $883 million in the third quarter, up 4 per cent excluding currency effects, and its Tax & Accounting unit reported sales of $341-million, up 3 per cent on the same basis.
