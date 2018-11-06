 Skip to main content

Report on Business Thomson Reuters reports better-than-expected quarterly profit

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Thomson Reuters reports better-than-expected quarterly profit

Matt Scuffham
TORONTO
The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Thomson Reuters Corp on Tuesday reported a smaller-then-expected fall in third-quarter earnings and said it was on track for a solid 2018 and a better performance in 2019.

Adjusted for one-time items, the news and information provider reported earnings per share of 11 cents, down from 27 cents a year ago, but above Wall Street’s average estimate of 3 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 3 per cent, excluding the effect of fluctuating exchange rates, to $1.29-billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $1.32-billion, on average.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our year-to-date performance strengthens our confidence that we are on track to deliver a solid year and an even better 2019,” Chief Executive Jim Smith said in a statement.

The company reiterated its forecast, originally given in May, for low single-digit revenue growth in 2018. It said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.3-billion for the year. It previously said it expected $1.2-billion to $1.3-billion. The year ago figure was $1.6-billion.

For the third quarter, the company’s adjusted EBITDA fell 21 per cent, excluding the effect of exchange rates, to $302-million, due to higher income tax expense from the company’s continuing operations, offsetting higher earnings from its discontinued operations.

Thomson Reuters last month completed the sale of a 55-per-cent stake in its Financial & Risk unit to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP in a deal that valued the unit, now a standalone business called Refinitiv, at about $20-billion .

The company’s Legal business reported revenue of $883 million in the third quarter, up 4 per cent excluding currency effects, and its Tax & Accounting unit reported sales of $341-million, up 3 per cent on the same basis.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019