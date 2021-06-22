Former CannTrust executives, director charged in 2019 cannabis growing scheme at Ontario facility

Three former executives of cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc., including former CEO Peter Aceto and former chairman Eric Paul, have been charged with fraud related to the illegal growing of cannabis at a CannTrust facility in 2019.
The charges follow a joint, two-year investigation by the Ontario Securities Commission and the RCMP’s Integrated Market Enforcement Team after The Globe and Mail first reported in July, 2019, that CannTrust had been cultivating cannabis in unlicensed areas of its facility, with the apparent knowledge of senior executives in the company.
Former CannTrust director Mark Litwin was also charged with fraud and insider trading. The quasi-criminal charges were laid in court under the Ontario Securities Act, which allows for jail terms to be imposed.
From the archives: Federal regulators saw cannabis growing in unlicenced areas at CannTrust facility, e-mails show
Additionally, Mr. Aceto, Mr. Paul and Mr. Litwin was also charged with making false or misleading statements to the OSC and to the market, as well as making false claims in a prospectus related to a $700-million raise that the company pursued in March, 2019.
The OSC and RCMP allege that the three did not disclose to investors that approximately 50 per cent of the total growing space at CannTrust’s facility in Pelham, Ontario was not licensed by Health Canada.
“In press releases, corporate disclosures, analyst calls and prospectuses they asserted that CannTrust was compliant with regulatory requirements, and they included all cannabis production in the company’s financial statements, without stating that half was grown without a license,” read a statement from the OSC released Tuesday morning.
The RCMP and OSC also allege that Mr. Litwin and Mr. Aceto approved prospectuses used to raise capital in the U.S., which falsely stated that CannTrust was compliant with Health Canada’s regulatory requirements to grow cannabis.
Mr. Litwin and Mr. Paul are also accused by authorities of illegal insider trading for trading shares of CannTrust while knowing about the unlicensed growing activities.
“This matter demonstrates how the OSC’s quasi-criminal team, working closely with policing partners, is evolving to focus on more complex cases involving senior level market participants, in addition to fraudsters and repeat offenders,” said Jeff Kehoe, Director of Enforcement at the OSC. “In cases involving serious market misconduct, prosecution in provincial court allows us to seek a range of strong sanctions, including jail time.”
A court hearing is scheduled for July 26, where all three of the accused are scheduled to appear.
Company e-mails obtained by the Globe and Mail in 2019 showed that Mr. Aceto and Mr. Paul, along with other top CannTrust executives, were aware of the illegal growing at its Pelham, Ont. greenhouse as early as mid-November, 2018.
After an inspection by Health Canada that did not flag the unlicensed grow rooms, the company’s director of quality and compliance sent an email to colleagues noting that “We dodged some bullets… [Health Canada] did not ask about RG8E/W, which are unlicensed rooms currently full of plants.”
Mr. Paul responded the same day, advising staff to point out to Health Canada that they have been diligent in submitting licensing documents for new parts of the growing facility and that Health Canada have, “been slow in responding.”
The breach came in the months leading up to and following recreational cannabis legalization in October 2018. Cannabis companies were racing to expand their production capacity, both to supply the new legal market and to bolster their soaring share prices and raise additional capital. At the same time, however, Health Canada was dealing with a large backlog of licensing applications and the approval process for new facilities and new grow rooms had slowed markedly.
Along with the illegal cultivation at the Pelham greenhouse, Health Canada found the company had numerous breaches at its processing facility in Vaughan, Ont.
